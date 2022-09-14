These are the highest paid actors and actresses so far in 2022

Charging…

Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Joaquín Phoenix are some of the names that appear among the highest paid actors so far in 2022, according to a list released by Variety.

In the list of 26 people, those actors and actresses who had obtained the most profits from the projects in which they have participated during this year were taken into consideration.

Tom Cruise is the highest paid actor of 2022 for his production Top Gun. (Photo Internet).

The fortunes that the actors earned range from 1.5 to 100 million dollars per production.

Here are the top 5 places of the highest paid actors:

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise is at the top of the list thanks to his latest production “Top Gun: Maverick”, which allows him to obtain a percentage of the income from the first dollar earned, according to the American weekly.

Only at the box office, the famous sequel to “Top Gun” has raised more than 1,300 million dollars, of which the actor will receive 100 million between royalties, ticket sales, his salary and income from streaming platforms.

Next is Will Smith, who is expected to earn $35 million for his new project “Emancipation,” which is scheduled for release in 2023.

In third place is Leonardo DiCaprio with his participation in the production “The assassins of the flower moon”, from which he will obtain a profit of 30 million dollars.

Just below the “Titanic” actor is Brad Pitt, who will receive the same amount as DiCaprio for a Formula 1 drama still in the works under the direction of Joseph Kosinski.

Fifth place on the list is occupied by Dwayne Johnson for “Black Adam”, the tape of a new DC Comics superhero that will leave him with a profit of 22.5 million dollars.

For their part, Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya Taylor-Joy are the only women who appear on the list, although they do not occupy the first places.

Here is the complete list of actors and actresses with estimated earnings:

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick): $100 million

Will Smith (Emancipation): $35 million

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Flower Moon Killers): $30 million

Brad Pitt (new Joseph Kosinski): $30 million

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam): $22.5 million

Will Ferrell (Spirited): $20 million

Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2): $20 million

Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious 10): $20 million

Tom Hardy (Venom 3): $20 million

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker 2): 20 million dollars