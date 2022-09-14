The unexpected automotive heritage of Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme owns the most popular automotive brands among celebrities with the collection of cars that he keeps in his garage, impressive models that add up to an astronomical heritage. Find out everything and keep reading…

September 13, 2022 9:06 p.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with incredible experience from countless films blockbusters in which he became famous, such as “Bloody contact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Double impact”, “Sudden death” among many others.

With an approximate fortune of 270 million dollars, the martial arts star continues to accumulate figures and over the years, his presence consolidates even more in the action genre of the different film productions, achieving resounding success, characteristic of a personality of such caliber on a par with Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It should be added that thanks to the income obtained from each masterful performance, It represents a considerable amount to increase your fleet of vehicles that will add to the garage full of luxury and sports cars in order to travel like never before. We present each impressive model and its price below for a total automotive heritage that exceeds one million dollars.

1) Lamborghini Gallardo

There is a purchase of the most colorful of his collection as the powerful Lamborghini Gallardo valued at 250 thousand dollarswith a powerful V10 engine with 520CV, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds, reaching the maximum speed of 315km/h, valued at approximately 250 thousand dollars, ideal for any destination with the best at the wheel.

2) Ferrari California

The Ferrari California priced at 180 thousand dollarsis an impressively fast sports car that has a V8 engine offering 460 hp at 7,500 rpm, traveling from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, facilitating 7-speed changes with aluminum bodywork in the brand’s traditional red color .

3) Bentley Continental

About the model $210,000 Bentley Continentalwhich boasts on social networks walking through the streets of the city with his pet, the car offers him driving with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and 550 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in four seconds and reaching the maximum speed of 330km/h.

4) Rolls Royce Ghost

With unparalleled elegance, the Rolls Royce Ghost at 280 thousand dollars, in addition to having a luxurious interior, it also offers in technical details a maximum of 850 Nm from 1,600 rpm, travel from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 250 km/h electronically limited, plus the incorporation of an integral traction system and a 4-wheel steering system that makes it ideal on the road.

5) Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG

The Mercedes-Benz E 63 S AMG at 150 thousand dollars, it allows to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7 seconds, finally reaching the maximum speed of 352 km/h plus the power of 639CV with the advantage of enjoy top-notch performance on the go.