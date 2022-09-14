The luxurious cruise in which Katy Perry sang in front of thousands of people

Katy Perry was chosen to sponsor the new Norwegian Prima, one of the largest and most luxurious cruise ships in the world. In addition to officially opening it, the American singer performed live for the thousands of passengers.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, aboard the Norwegian Prima – Source: Instagram Katy Perry (/Katy Perry)

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker