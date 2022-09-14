The luxurious cruise in which Katy Perry sang in front of thousands of people

Katy Perry was chosen to sponsor the new Norwegian Prima, one of the largest and most luxurious cruise ships in the world. In addition to officially opening it, the American singer performed live for the thousands of passengers.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, aboard the Norwegian Prima – Source: Instagram Katy Perry (/Katy Perry)

Katy Perry: all about the inaugural cruise ship Norwegian Prima

Leaving the inauguration of large ships in the hands of first-class celebrities is not a current custom. Grace Kelly did it in 1977 with the Cunard Princess and Audrey Hepburn did the same in 1989 with the Star Princess.

Katy Perry is the most recent of the celebrities to join this select group, and the reason was the inauguration of the Norwegian Prima, the new cruise ship of the prestigious firm Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

For this event, the 37-year-old singer had to temporarily interrupt Play, the show she presents in Las Vegas. Together with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, she crossed the Atlantic Ocean to be at the launch, which took place in the port of Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

In addition to providing a live performance for the privileged ones who were part of the cruise’s inaugural voyage, Katy dedicated herself to exploring each of its corners, enjoying its luxuries and comforts and recording many moments to later share them on her social networks.

Norwegian Prima: this is the cruise that opened Katy Perry

Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship is one of the largest and most luxurious in the industry today. She is 294 meters long, weighs 143,535 tons and has a capacity for 3,099 guests (not counting the 1,506 crew members who share the work).

The most exclusive place of all is The Haven, which is located at the top of the cruise ship and has a series of suites with butler and concierge service, among many other amenities.

Otherwise, the Norwegian Prima has a race track and many other curiosities on board. One of the most outstanding is the gastronomic corridor that offers passengers a total of 35 different options to eat.

The maiden voyage left on August 27 and lasted 7 days, going from the Icelandic capital to Amsterdam (The Netherlands), with stops in Cork (Ireland), Portland (United Kingdom) and Le Havre (France).

Taking all of the above into account, what do you think about this luxurious cruise ship that Katy Perry had the honor of inaugurating?