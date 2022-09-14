The Julia Roberts bag that we would all carry

Julia Robertseternal muse, constant inspiration, head of trends without even pretending to be. This is the actress: a perpetual reference in the fashion industry. Each season her name makes headlines either because of this or that reinterpretation of an iconic dress or because this or another actress has opted for pants on a red carpet. When Julia Roberts appears, you always have to analyze her wardrobe because it can go down in history. In one of the last public appearances of her-of her which, by the way, are numerous since she is immersed in the promotion of her film with George Clooney journey to paradise – has worn his new favorite bag which could well be all of us. Why? Because it seems like a classic, versatile and wearable model.

© Courtesy of Longchamp

The julia roberts bag is he box trot of Longchampincluded in her fall/winter 2022 collection. The Pretty Woman actress wore it with a long skirt and blue jacket ensemble Klein demonstrating the versatility of the piece. As the French firm reveals about the bag, it is a reinterpretation of the classic shoulder bag with an elegant flap. It is, they say, inspired by bold, committed and creative people so Julia Roberts is perfect for it. Her name comes from the box and the rider-icons closely linked to Longchamp’s equestrian imagery-that adorns the bag’s medallion. The Box-Trot model is available in the brand’s stores in various colors, including the actress’s black.

© Courtesy of Longchamp

The julia roberts bag It is, therefore, a safe bet if you invest in a piece for life. Also if you are looking for an accessory that can be worn daily without having to repeat it.