The iPhone 13 Pro Max drops in price on Amazon

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a real beast that has a very good discount on Amazon right now.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a absolutely amazing device, with one of the best screens on the market and endless autonomy. To that we must add some impressive cameras, the A15 Bionic chip, iOS 16 and everything that makes the iPhone great. And now Amazon has a very good discount that you cannot miss.

The price of the 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at 1,259 euros, but if you take advantage of this offer it can be yours with a great discount. Amazon leaves you the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB for only 1,215 euros in the beautiful color Green. A very interesting offer seeing the huge price rise of the new generation of iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is my personal device, so from experience I can assure you that it is an amazing device. If we compare it with its predecessor, it introduces many new features compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s a device with a screen loaded with technology thanks to ProMotion, a battery life that is simply unrivaled and new features in the cameras, such as the spectacular Cinema Mode and many more improvements.

It’s an iPhone that can easily last 5 more years performing at the highest level and updating to the latest versions of iOS. Of course, you will not go wrong if you decide to get it, and now with a good discount.

Official specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max

We are facing one of the best iPhones that Apple has created. A huge screen, spectacular cameras and unparalleled battery life. These are the official specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos.

Three 12 Mpx cameras, telephoto, wide angle and ultra wide angle, LiDAR scanner, x6 optical zoom range and macro photography.

Photo Styles, ProRAW, ProRes, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery up to 28 hours of video playback on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with all its news and upgradable to iOS 16 after summer.

