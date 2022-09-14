The great movies that Netflix will release before the end of 2022

The company will offer several films that have received acclaim at festivals and a couple of highly anticipated sequels.

Netflix plans to release numerous films in the remainder of 2022. Subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to see titles starring renowned stars, films that have been acclaimed at festivals and a couple of long-awaited sequels. Below you will find some of the most outstanding feature films that the company will offer in the coming months. Several of them will also go through movie theaters.

Blonde

Premiere: September 28.

Anne of Arms (daggers in the back) gets under the skin of Marilyn Monroe in this ‘biopic’ that reinterprets the biography of the legendary actress. The title exposes the contrast between her public life and her private life. Andrew Dominic (The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford) is the director and screenwriter of the drama, which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

Rainbow

Premiere: September 30th.

A gifted teenager runs away from home after an argument with her father and embarks on a journey to find her unknown mother. The new project as director of paco len (carmine or bust) comes as a free version of The wonderful Wizard of Ozof Lyman Frank Baum. The protagonist of the story is Dora (Dora Shutter)which they accompany Coco (Carmen Maura), Maribel (Carmen Machi), Mueco (Ayax Pedrosa) Y Jose Luis (Luis Bermejo)among others.

the girl who had it all

Premiere: October 7.

Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis) is a New York writer who works at a magazine and seems to have it all. Her life begins to falter when the director of a crime documentary shows up and invites her to tell her version of the tragedy that took place at her high school. This drama is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Jessica Knollwho has been in charge of the film’s script.

The School of Good and Evil

Premiere: October 19.

Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) Y Agatha (Sofia Wylie) They are two friends who enter a haunted school, but end up on opposite sides. The first goes to the School of Evil, run by Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron)while the second ends at the School of Good, supervised by the teacher DoveyKerry Washington. This fantastic tape of Paul Feig (My best friend’s Wedding) is based on the successful literary saga of Soman Chainani.

the angel of death

Premiere: October 26th.

Amy (Jessica Chastain) is a nurse who forges a solid friendship with one of her colleagues, Charlie (Eddie Redmayne). The mysterious death of several patients points to her friend as the main suspect, so the protagonist will risk everything to discover the truth. This thriller based on real events has been directed by Tobias Lindholm (screenwriter of Another round) and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917).

No news at the front

Premiere: October 28.

The German candidate for the Oscar is this war drama that tells the story of a young soldier during the First World War and his terrifying experiences in the trenches. Edward Berger (patrick melrose) directs this film based on a play by Erich Maria Remarque.

Enola Holmes 2

Premiere: November 4th.

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follow in the footsteps of his brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and offers his services as a detective. His first assignment will be to locate a missing girl, a case related to a dangerous conspiracy and in which he will need the help of her friends. They also return in this sequel Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter)the Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge) and the Inspector Lestrade (Adeel Akhtar).

Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths

Premiere: December 16.

Alejandro G. Irritu (the reborn) returns to tell the story of Silverio Gama (Daniel Gimnez Cacho), a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who lives in Los Angeles. The protagonist has to return to his country, but what seems like a simple trip will take him to an existential limit.

Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of the Glass Onion

Premiere: December 23th.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns in this sequel to solve a new mystery. the billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) He invites his group of friends to a private island in Greece, where someone turns up dead. Cassandra (Janelle Mone), Claire (Kathryn Hahn), Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.), Peg (Jessica Henwick), Whiskey (Madelyn Cline), Birdie (Kate Hudson) Y Duke (Dave Bautista) are among the characters in the film. Ryan Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi) repeats as director.

Background noise

Premiere: December 30.

The new feature film Noah Baumbach revolves around the daily conflicts of a seemingly normal family. The filmmaker recounts Adam Driver (story of a marriage) Y Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha), who star in this film based on a book of Don DeLillo.