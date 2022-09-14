The EU will implement tactical medicine courses and certifications for DSPM officers – La Voz de la Frontera

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency will implement a tactical medicine course for the officers of the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM), in the month of November, mentioned Pedro Ariel Mendívil García, Director of PMSD.

“A certification will be made to increase the number of colleagues who have the knowledge and certifications as first aid responders”

Due to the relationships that are had with international links with other United States corporations, the Antinarcotics and Law Enforcement Agency of the State Department of the United States government, chose DSPM Mexicali for the implementation of a course and certification , he mentioned.

The course will last 40 hours and will take place in the city of Mexicali, in the month of November of this year.

It seeks to certify 25 elements in tactical medicine, 14 from DSPM and the rest would be from other corporations, Mendívil García mentioned.

“We want to strengthen the municipal public security directorate so that we can support and reinforce the health area, at least with first aid, as far as a unit that can transport a person can arrive”

The ideal is to have certified paramedics in different areas of the city, and in the future to have DSPM’s own ambulances, to support incidents of serious transfers when officers are the first responders.