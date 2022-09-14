The doubts that Chivas leaves for the Classic against America

Guadalajara was unable to face a direct rival for the pass to the Liguilla, fell thrashed and America is coming in the National Classic

Chivas he lost 4-1 against Tigres, thus ending his streak of seven games without losing and that helped him get excited about avoiding the playoffs. After the match against the felines, that goal again seems distant.

Guadalajara raised doubts about the National Classic in view of America of Day 15, after the pending match on date 9, and which meant the third defeat of the Rebaño in the Apertura 2022. It did not show defensive solidity, its forwards lacked forcefulness and were surpassed by a team better placed in the classification.

Ricardo Cadena’s squad showed deficiencies against the Tigres squad, which they did not forgive despite the few dangerous plays they generated and ended up with the best defense of the tournament.

The two goals from Juan Pablo Vigón, one more from Samir Caetano and Florian Thauvin, removed the category of best defense of the Apertura 2022 from the Flock. In a single night he received a third of the goals in the rest of the 14 games.

Chivas He reached the pending duel with nine goals against, but after 90 minutes against Miguel Herrera’s team, he finished with 13 goals against.

Guadalajara could not face a direct rival for the pass to the Liguilla, they fell thrashed and America is coming in the National Classic. imago7

the streak of Guadalajara was made up of five wins and two draws, but the only rival located in the first places of the classification was Monterrey, which was the leader of the tournament when it won.

The rest of the wins were against rivals whose highest aspiration is the playoff: 4-0 against Necaxa (10th place); 3-1 to Pumas (15); 2-1 to Tijuana (14) and 1-0 to Puebla (11).

Before the duel at Akron Stadium, the difference between Tigres and Chivas it was two points and two places in the standings. After the win, Miguel Herrera’s team heads to the quarterfinals, with a five-point advantage over El Rebaño and already installed in fourth position.

Next Saturday is the ultimate test for Chivasin the National Classic in view of Americato avoid surprises in the last games that would take them away from the playoffs.

Upcoming Chivas matches

Matchday 15: America

Day 17: Blue Cross