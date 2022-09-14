The dart that Gennady Golovkin’s brother threw at Canelo Álvarez before the fight

GGG’s brother lashed out at Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Getty Images)

The rivalry between saul Cinnamon Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin It has climbed from the sports plane to the personal one. Although the environment of the Mexican boxer has remained on the sidelines, the innermost circle of the Kazakh has begun to get involved with statements whose objective is to belittle the quality of the undisputed 168-pound champion. And it is that his brother Max Golovkin He took advantage of the microphones to talk about the Guadalajara’s performance.

During an interview for the podcast The Making of Trilogy of DAZN, Gennady and Max they remembered when they worked closely with the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco. And it is that in 2011, when the Kazakh worked under the orders of the Mexican coach Abel Hernández, the Cinnamon he went to his gym in Big Bear Lake to spar with Golovkin for an entire month.

About, Gennady recalled that he was not surprised by the wealth of skills with which Álvarez had then. His position was reinforced by his brother, Max, who went further and dared to state how it is that the work team of GGG Consider who came to be considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

“PersonallyI consider that Cinnamon he’s just an average boxer. That’s how our team and Gennady see it. He is just an average Mexican boxer who has risen to the top, but we know who he is and what his team is, ”he declared before the microphones of the media.

According to the testimony of GGGas well as the journalist Doug Fischer of the magazine The Ringthe first time that the Mexican and the Kazakh saw each other’s faces was the May 25, 2011 in a six-round sparring session. In the episodes, both fighters were able to show off their best qualities, although the more experienced of the two showed off to a greater extent.

On that occasion, both Cinnamon like Golovkin they were under a preparation camp facing the dispute of each of their fights. While the Kazakhstan-born was training for his brawl against Kassin Ouma, who ultimately won by TKO in the tenth round, the Mexican did so to face Ryan Rhodesagainst whom he also prevailed in the last episode by the same route as GGG.

After that meeting, the paths of both characters took very different directions. While the Mexican tried his luck and a taste of glory in various categories, the kazjao was in charge of facing and defeating the greatest exponents of the middleweight division. It was not until September 16, 2017 when a professional fight brought them together again and gave way to a new rivalry.

According to Gennady’s testimony, the feeling of the first fight they had was the same as any other fight. In that sense, he felt sure of his performance because, although Cinnamon had monopolized the spotlight for his overwhelming career and remarkable experience consolidated over six years, he claimed to know his style in detail.

“Basically I felt confident. I was calm because I was sure of myself and I was very committed to the fight. I felt very comfortable. Cinnamon had become more experienced. She was old and improved as a boxer. That was for sure,” she recalled.

