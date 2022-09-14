The Beauty Products New Yorkers Trust Because They Work

These days, in the street style Many familiar faces appear from New York. From Olivia Palermo to Katie Holmes, the celebrities ms cool of the city are proving that both their style and their impeccable appearance are a source of inspiration. how do they get that radiant look? What products do they use? We have compiled the favorite cosmetics of the coolest guests at the most famous fashion week in the United States to find the key to their beauty, because it is clear that their beauty routines work.

Katie Holmes’s infallible srum

In a recent interview, the American actress confessed that she was addicted to srum with hyaluronic acid by Dr. Barbara Sturm. The brand created by the German surgeon has become a fundamental reference in dressing tables around the world. Celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Emma Stone, Hailey Baldwin or Kim Kardashian have fallen for their anti-aging formulas. Hyaluronic Srum is a concentrate of low and high weight hyaluronic molecules that provide deep hydration on the face, neck and décolleté. Used daily, it improves skin health by acting as a super moisturizing product. It also reduces wrinkles caused by dryness and has a calming effect thanks to purslane, a powerful anti-aging ingredient in its formula. It’s no wonder, then, that Katie Holmes (who claims to wear it on a daily basis), looks so jovial every time she appears in public.

Mini Hyaluronic Serum by Dra Barbara Sturm For sale at Sephora (94.99 euros) Buy Product

A moisturizer for sensitive skin, the secret of Sarah Jessica Parker

As a good citizen of New York and connoisseur of fashion, the actress is a regular at the city’s shows. Always with a careful face, the secret that Sarah Jessica Parker looks so extremely good begins in her moisturizer. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluid is its star product, a formula designed for sensitive skin that calms, protects and moisturizes the skin of the face, neck and décolletage, morning and night. What this product achieves, which, by the way, does not cost more than 25 euros, is that it nourishes the protective barrier of the skin, preventing the appearance of irritations, without alcohol or perfumes. The actress, who has a very reactive skin, always tries to look for harmless cosmetics so that her skin does not suffer discomfort.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluid For sale in El Corte Ingls (21.60 euros) Buy Product

Olivia palermo and her makeup with tensor effect

Although the businesswoman has her own makeup and cosmetics firm, in her bag we have seen products from other brands with powerful anti-aging effects. This is the case of the make-up powders of Charlotte Tilbury with tightening effect. Airbrush Flawless Finish It is one of the brand’s flagship products that achieve a polished leather finish, just the way Olivia Palermo likes it. These powders smooth and enhance the skin providing a light shine in its medium coverage that instantly illuminates the skin. A basic to carry in your bag like your own it girl New Yorker has shown through her social networks.

Charlotte Tilbury Brightening Flawless Finish Airbrush Powder For sale at Sephora (45.99 euros) Buy Product

THREE LOW COST CREAMS THAT LAST BETWEEN GENERATIONS

Among the famous continues to endure the reliability of years of existence. On the one hand, Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream that captivated Marilyn Monroe decades ago is still on the dressers of Reese Witherspoon or Victoria Beckham. It is a multifunctional repairing balm that can be applied to the face, but also to the body. It hydrates, soothes and protects, and can also be an ultra-effective face mask.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream For sale in Douglas (25.99 euros) Buy Product

Another classic among the selection low cost of the famous is Welleda Skin Food. Neither Julia Roberts nor Rihanna (another declared fan of this cosmetic that is around 10 euros) can resist its regenerative capacity. Its secret, a formula based on medicinal plant extracts for complete skin repair.

Finally, the magical natural cream Egyptian Magic has captivated Kate Hudson, Ashley Benson, Madonna or Rooney Mara. The New Yorker assures that this cream is “perhaps the best recommendation that should not be forgotten”. It does not contain additives, preservatives, parabens or any transgenic ingredient and its action is multiple, so the list of benefits is so extensive that it is almost too lazy to describe it completely. Although, the important thing is that it works.

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you