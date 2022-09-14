The bags are scared – Inflation is going on a rocket that accelerates. The markets are alarmed and fall in chain

Shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell on Tuesday after the US government reported that inflation is not slowing as much as expected. The S&P 500 was down 3.1 percent in afternoon trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher.

With information from Ileana García Mora and Christopher Rugaber

Mexico City/Washington, September 13 (However/AP/Investing.com).- The stock financial markets fell sharply this Tuesday in wall street after a key report from the inflation in USA during August turned out to be more aggressive than expected, which damaged the optimism of the investors in lower prices and a less hawkish Federal Reserve on rates.

The report of Consumer’s price index of August showed a reading inflation higher than expected in USA. The general inflation it increased 0.1 percent from July to August, even with the drop in gasoline prices. In addition, core inflation grew 0.6 percent in that period and the annual basis for price growth was 8.3 percent.

These data caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the world’s leading stock market, to stumble 1,009 points, or 3.1 percent; the Standard & Poor’s 500 fell as much as 3.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite sank 4.3 percent.

These results come after four consecutive positive sessions in the US stock markets, which were produced in part by the belief and optimism of many investors that inflation had already peaked.

Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors, interviewed by the specialized chain CNBC, commented that the IPC report “was unequivocally negative for equity markets”. This “hotter-than-expected” report means we will receive continued policy pressure from the Fed [Reserva Federal, banco central de EU] through rate increases.

The Fed will meet next September 20 and 21 and there the US central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points to contain inflation.

This unexpectedly high inflation report in August could lead the Fed to continue its aggressive hikes for longer than some investors had anticipated.

In addition, US analysts, also consulted by CNBCnow observe a change in the inflationary behavior because, during all these months, it was said that it was a problem focused on fuels and food.

But figures for August show that price increases were broadened and therefore they fear that inflation could be more persistent and entrenched.

“The core inflation numbers were high across the board. The breadth of strong price increases, from new vehicles to health care services to rental growth, all rose sharply,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

In accordance with CNBCRecognized as a world leader in financial and business content, the Household Food Index, one of the best indicators of US grocery prices, rose 13.5 percent over the past year, the biggest increase since March 1979, and those prices continued their meteoric rise for items like eggs and bread, further straining family budgets.

WHAT HAPPENED TO INFLATION IN THE US?

In the morning, the US government reported a drop in gasoline and used car prices, which slowed down inflation in August for the second consecutive month.

Consumer prices increased 8.3 percent in August compared to a year earlier. Though still painfully high, it was down from the 8.5 percent jump in July and the four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1 percent, after a flat reading in July.

Core inflation, that is, the one that excludes the volatile items of food and energy, was 0.6 percent between July and August, higher than what many experts predicted and proof that inflationary pressures persist.

Inflation remains much higher than many Americans have seen, which is putting pressure on the Federal Reserve, the institution in charge of maintaining price stability. The central bank is expected to announce another interest rate hike next week, which will result in more expensive loans for individuals and businesses.

Inflation has pushed up the prices of basic goods, rents and energy rates, weighing down many families and creating widespread pessimism about the economy despite a strong job market and low unemployment.

Even if inflation has peaked, economists predict it will take two years or more for it to come down to the Fed’s target of 2 percent a year. Most likely, the prices of products, rentals and services such as medical care will continue to increase in the coming months.

Republicans have tried to make inflation a major issue in the November midterm election campaign. In particular, they blame inflation on the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved by President Joe Biden last year.

There are economists who agree on this, although they clarify that there are also other factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, interruptions in supply chains and the shortage of products such as semiconductors.

Still, signs that inflation has already peaked could boost Democrats in the upcoming election and, in fact, have likely caused Biden’s approval ratings to rebound.

In his most recent speeches, the President has stopped talking about economic issues and has instead focused on his administration’s legislative achievements, such as the law passed last month to reduce drug prices and combat climate change.

PESO DEPRECIATED DUE TO INFLATION

The Mexican peso snapped its winning streak this morning. And it is that after learning of the high level of inflation in August in the United States, the dollar strengthened, dragging the peso into negative territory.

At 09:24 (Central Mexico time), the exchange rate shot up to the level of 20.04 pesos per dollar, a depreciation of 1.14 percent, after starting the day with gains.

Inflation in the United States, the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have at hand before making its monetary policy decision, was 0.1 percent in August, which means 8.3 percent annually (versus the eight percent expected by the market).

The Mexican peso had started today’s session with gains against the dollar, in what would be its fourth consecutive day of advances. But the surprise indicator of inflation put a damper on that advance, as the US dollar strengthened on expectations of a more aggressive Fed next week.

“The above is due to a strengthening of the US dollar of 0.43 percent after the publication in the United States of August inflation, which stood at an annual rate of 8.3 percent, above market expectations of 8.1 percent. It is worth mentioning that, despite the market’s reaction, inflation was below the 8.5 percent observed in July and has accumulated two consecutive months of decline. At a monthly rate, inflation was 0.1 percent”, commented Gabriela Siller, director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco Base.

MARKETS ESTIMATE AN EVEN HIGHER “FED” RATE