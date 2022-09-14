The 5 characters to whom the cinema changed color

Last September, 10th Walt Disney Studios shared the official trailer for the live action of The little Mermaidwhich will be released on May 26, 2023. The video that has sparked the debate on networks is starring a african american actress as protagonist.

The video lasts just over a minute, but it has given a lot to talk about and that is that the trailer shows the seabed and the most famous mermaid in children’s cinema with her characteristic red hair but, with a novelty, dark skin.

Something that has not sat well with all audiences and is branded as “force inclusion”. The controversy that the film has provoked has opened the debate on the racial representation in the world of cinema.

Some fans argue that it should be white, because in the original story it was, but in the history of cinema we have been able to see many people from different ethnicities and races by white people when they really weren’t.

Here are some examples of people who were portrayed on film as white characters:

Cleopatra

Cleopatra He was a member of the Ptolemaic dynasty, a Greek family of Macedonian origin that ruled Egypt after the death of Alexander the Great during the Hellenistic period.

Cleopatra, whose name means her father’s glory, was born during the winter of 69-68 BC in Egypt’s capital, Alexandria. Her father was Ptolemy XII and her mother was probably Cleopatra VI, although other sources claim that she was the daughter of a egyptian High-class.

The movie Cleopatra It was shot in 1963 as a historical epic recounting Cleopatra’s passionate affairs with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

His character was played by elizabeth taylor who was born in England to American parents. Her ancestors come from Western Europe so it is very unlikely that Cleopatra had the light skin and eyes of the actress.

jasmine

As with the controversy of The little Mermaid in humans there was also when it was released in 2019 Aladdin in live action.

Originally, despite being fiction, Jasmine is the princess of the city of Agrabah, in the Arabian desert, and the heroine of the Disney movie, Aladdin. The truth is that it is a story from the 19th century and Agrabah is a fictional place, the result of the mixture of India, Asia and the Middle East.

So coming from Arabia along with the traits that represent her in the original 1992 animated movie does not match with the person who represents him in the human version.

The manager was Naomi Scott, criticized like Disney for choosing her to play Jasmine and that is that some of the film’s fans reproach the film studio for including a non-Arab actress as co-star.

Naomi Scott is of British origin like her father and of Hindu descent through her mother’s father.

biblical characters

According to the bible the virgin Mary and Jesus of Nazareth as well as numerous characters from the history of the Bible were born in the cities of Nazareth, Bethlehem, Sepphoris or Jerusalem.

Being Palestinians It is doubtful how, not only in the cinema, but in most prints and photographs, these characters are represented with smooth, luminous and white skin when they come from origins in much darker complexion.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was Afro-American. That means the king of pop was black, His problem with his skin made his color change towards a white complexion throughout his life, but that did not take away his roots and origin.

In the film Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon 2016, the king is played by Joseph Fiennes who acknowledged his surprise at landing the part: “I’m a white, middle-class man from London. I was just as surprised as everyone else.”

Clara from the Trueba Valley

The book the House of Spirits tells the story of Clara del Valle Trueba, the matriarch of the Trueba family, a family made up of four generations alive during one of the most turbulent times in Chile.

Its creator Isabell Allende was also Chilean like most of the characters in the book but when it was brought to the screen everything changed.

The movie The House of Spirits released in 1993 is based on the bestseller of the same name by the Chilean writer and was performed by meryl streep that she is not Latina or of Latin American origin but American with European ancestry.

Without a doubt, for all this debate that has been generated from a film which is animated and which comes from a fictional characteryou can even see that the rest of the animated characters have a Caribbean origin in the original film.

No one wonders about the colors of the fish, the crab or the bad in the movie. All eyes are directed at the protagonist and the doubts as to why she is not white.

It is conceivable that we live in a society in which racism is still very present. We see it in the cinema but also in the networks.

Much remains to change and it is that we have been seeing white people behind the screen for years making us believe that in real life they were white and it was not like that at all.

