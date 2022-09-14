The 10 most common aesthetic touch-ups of the famous

The controversy for or against cosmetic touch-ups has long been out of date. No one doubts that when the professional and the technique are the right ones, a great aesthetic improvement can be achieved in the face and/or body. And this is something that celebrities they know. It is difficult, if not impossible, to find one that has not been touched up, although not all have managed to make these changes subtle or for the better. We tell you what the 10 aesthetic touch-ups that most famous people do consist of.

Foxy Eyes

Bella Hadid, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Arianna Grande or Lily Aldridge have not been able to resist wearing a torn and feline look. Something that can be achieved, quickly and easily, without going through the operating room with an aesthetic medical technique.

“The tensor threads perform a tensor effect without adding volume to the face. In addition, they help regenerate collagen (the structural substance of the skin), hydrate and restore shine”explains the aesthetic doctor Moses Amselem. The technique is simple, it consists of infiltrating from the outside of the eyebrow towards the temple, and under the skin, threads of polydioxanone or polylactic acid (reabsorbable materials). This repositions and raises the eyebrows a few millimeters. Local anesthesia is used at the thread entry points and does not require work or social leave. The results last between 6 and 12 months.

Price: from €300/session.

Where: Amselem Aesthetic Doctors (Pº de la Habana, 24. Madrid, tel. 915 21 17 71).

bichectomy

Some celebrities and influencerslike Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Lawrence show an increasingly sharp contour and in the form of an inverted triangle.

The bichectomy consists of extracting the bags of fat inside the mouth that ‘fatten’ the face. “An incision of approximately 2 cm is made in the cheekbones through which between 3 and 4 cm3 of fat is removed, the equivalent of an egg yolk. It is not necessary to give stitches”, says the surgeon and aesthetic doctor Virtudes Ruíz. It manages to slim the cheeks, define the cheekbones more and obtain a more angular face permanently. That yes, is a subtle change and “It is indicated in people with normal weight who have a wide face” warns Dr. Ruíz.

Price: between €1,000 and €1,500.

Where: Aesthetic Virtue. Murcia (Avda. Marqués de los Vélez, 24, 2º, tel. 968 202 158). Lorca (Avda. Juan Carlos I, 27, 2ºB, tel. 968 444 282).

Botox

It is difficult to find a familiar face that has not infiltrated the upper third with botulinum toxin, but perhaps the most obvious effect has been seen in Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan or Renée Zellweger.

Along with dermal fillers, botox is one of the most demanded treatments today, according to SEME data. “It is a substance that helps correct facial wrinkles and expression lines that appear over the years as a result of repeated contraction of the muscles of the forehead, between the eyebrows and the periocular area (crow’s feet). It takes between 10 and 15 minutes to infiltrate it using an extrafine needle and the results are seen after three days. In addition, the effect lasts between 4 and 6 months”says the plastic surgeon Jose Maria Franco Gongora.

Price: from €250.

Where: c/ del Conde de Aranda, 15. Madrid, tel. 644 04 34 60.

facial fillers

In this field, the undisputed king is hyaluronic acid, which many actresses have confessed to infiltrate, such as Courteney Cox or Sharon Stone. The truth, one with more success than the other.

In the specific case of actress Sharon Stone, hyaluronic acid injections have helped her to overcome a stroke not only physically but also psychologically. “After the stroke I started using hyaluronic fillers to give my skin definition. They helped me recover on a physical level, but also on a psychological level, since they gave me back my usual appearance”, he confessed. And it is that, through needle or cannula injection of hyaluronic acid fillers of different densities, today it is possible to recover the volume of the cheekbones, redefine the chin and the facial oval, correct a barcode or outline lips. (without adding volume).

Price: from €350.

Where: Morano Clinic. (c/Barlón de Pinopar, 12.1º. Palma de Mallorca, tel. 971 71 81 21)

Rhinoplasty

Elsa Pataky, Cameron Díaz, Jennifer Aniston, Megan Markle or María Pombo are public faces who have confessed or shown on their social networks that they have undergone surgery to correct their nose.

the plastic surgeon Ruben Guilarte He was the architect of María Pombo’s last nose intervention. “I told him everything that worried me about my nose, what I didn’t like… Everything related to aesthetics, of course, because I was already breathing perfectly. It was aesthetically and for my mental health”counted the influencer. This expert is a pioneer in ultrasonic and preservation rhinoplasty. Two techniques that make the postoperative period shorter and more bearable. In general, with this surgery, which can be closed (when performed through the nostrils) or open, the hump on the dorsum of the nose, the deviation of the septum, the width or the deformities of the tip are reshaped.

Price: around €8,000.

Where: Guilarte Clinic (c/Don Ramón de la Cruz, 36, under A. Madrid, tel. 914 02 51 84).

lip augmentation

It is another of the classic retouches between celebritiesmodels and influencers like Laura Escanes, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande. And she is gaining more and more followers among young people.

And it is that, the retouching of lips is experiencing a real boom, whether to outline, increase, hydrate, correct asymmetries or a gummy smile. It is said that the demand for treatments in this area has grown by around 20%. “The passage of time and continued exposure to external factors, such as the sun, tobacco, wind, temperature changes, poor water consumption and external hydration, can cause the lips to shrink”describes the aesthetic doctor Julian Bayon, architect of Laura Escanes’ lip enhancement. In these cases, medium to high density hyaluronic acid is infiltrated by means of a needle and in three points. “Two punctures are made in the upper lip and one in the lower lip, in order to compensate for the loss of volume”Bayon says.

Price: from €400.

Where: Clínica Bayón 88 (c/DE Fernández de los Ríos, 88. Madrid, tel. 910 00 51 34).

Lifting with tensor threads

The classic surgical facelift, which involves a long and painful postoperative period, has been replaced in recent years by the facelift with surgical suture threads. A treatment that Eva Mendes, Huda Kattan, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner or Gwyneth Paltrow, among others, would have undergone.

“They are threads composed of substances such as PDO (polydioxanone,) polylactic acid, nylon, etc., which are usually used in general, digestive, vascular, cardiac surgery, etc. And that they are arranged in a needle or microcannula in such a way that they are injected with that needle and once inside, the needle or microcannula is removed, and the thread remains inside”explains the surgeon and aesthetic doctor Mary Vincent. They achieve an effect of compaction and repositioning of the tissues, which, although it is never like a surgical lifting, avoids going through the operating room. Its duration is between 6 to 12 months.

Price: from €200 to €3,000/session, depending on the number of threads placed.

Where: aesthetic virtue. Murcia (Avda. Marqués de los Vélez, 24, 2º, tel. 968 202 158). Lorca (Avda. Juan Carlos I, 27, 2ºB, tel. 968 444 282).

Microveneers

almost all celebrities They wear an enviable smile and it is not exactly the result of nature. Blake Lively, Penélope Cruz, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan or Becky G are clear examples.

They are made of super resistant ceramic and are personalized and adapted down to the smallest detail (shade, shape, size). They are carried out in three visits: “in the first session, after a questionnaire, digital impressions of the mouth are taken and, on them, on the computer screen, we visualize and define with the patient what his new smile will be. In the second session, with the design already approved, we generate a digital impression in resin. And in the third, the microveneers are already placed, without carving the teeth or the need for anesthesia”, says the dentist Carlos Saizauthor of the smile of Gala González or Marta Torné, among others.

Price: €675.

Where: Carlos Saíz Smile. (c/Gran Vía, 26, 2º D. Madrid, tel. 914 44 54 68. Paseo de Gracia, 16. Barcelona, ​​tel. 936 67 21 04).

It is the most requested surgical intervention in our country: it represents 25% of all surgeries (about 16,000 interventions). And many well-known faces have enjoyed it, inside and outside our borders: Paula Echevarría, Sara Carbonero, Malena Costa, Kaley Cuoco, Victoria Beckham, Miranda Ker or Irina Shayk.

It is also known as augmentation mammoplasty and requires an overnight stay as well as general anesthesia, although on some occasions it can be performed with local anesthesia plus sedation. It is done by placing cohesive gel prostheses above or below the pectoral muscle, depending on the case, which are inserted through the areola or in the groove under the chest (the axillary route is in disuse). After the intervention, a specific bandage is put on that is removed in a few days and then you have to wear a special bra. The results are enjoyed after three months.

Price: around €6,000.

Where: Pedro Cormenzana Clinic (Pº de Miramón, 174, San Sebastián, tel. 943 30 80 41). Cerqueiro Clinic (Plaza de Galicia, 2, 6º F. A Coruña, tel. 981 12 01 26).

It is estimated that approximately 9.8% of women who undergo breast surgery are to reduce it. Among them, Dulceida, Soraya Arnelas, Ariel Winter, Sofía Vergara, Drew Barrimore or Christina Ricci.

It is also known as reduction mammoplasty and is performed more for physical problems than for aesthetic reasons (spine and chest problems). Hospitalization for one or two nights is required and is usually performed under general anesthesia. First, an anchor-shaped incision is made (a vertical line is drawn down from the areola and a horizontal line is drawn in the groove below the breast), and through this the excess skin, fat and necessary breast tissue is removed. Then the areola and nipple are replaced in their new position. After the intervention, a specific bandage is also put on that is removed after a few days, the stitches are removed after 7/14 days and then a special bra must be worn.

Price: from €6,000.

Where: Planas Clinic (c/Pere de Montcada, Barcelona, ​​tel. 932 03 28 12). Manuel Sánchez Nebreda (Av. de la Constitución, 42, 1ºA. Granada, tel. 958 20 18 89).