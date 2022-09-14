“Thank you for making me a better person”

“The most beautiful human being I have ever known”, she writes, “the person who makes me better in every sense”, he writes. These are just two small parts of a beautiful dedication of love that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey addressed to each other on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. He is 28 years old, 25 she, the couple formed by the world pop star and the model niece of Alec Baldwin, celebrated the first four years of married life today. The two, in fact, after getting engaged in July 2018 said “yes” in a very secret ceremony celebrated in the New York court in September of the same year in which they got together. Just a year later Justin and Hailey celebrated big, with family and friends, in a luxurious ceremony held in South Carolina with a pair of Tiffanu & Co wedding rings and a custom Off-White wedding dress for Hailey herself.

“Happy anniversary to my best friend and wife. Thank you for making me better in everything”, he writes, accompanying, with these words, a very tender photo that portrays him, lying and smiling, together with his Hailey and their little dog. And even Chiara Ferragni has put a like on this beautiful dedication of love. “Four years married to you. The most beautiful person I’ve ever known, the love of my life. Thank God for having you” is what Hailey has written to her husband for four years, publishing, together with this caption, also a A roundup of images of the couple, from their wedding day to shots of everyday life, and even on the post, the likes were numerous.









Justin and Hailey Bieber’s health problems

Despite the joy of being able to celebrate an important stage in their life such as the first four years of marriage, Justin Biener and his wife Hailey have experienced many problems in the last period, especially related to health. The singer, in fact, was forced to pause his tour after a bad facial paralysis due to the so-called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a disease that develops after a Herpes Zoster infection. Despite the sudden improvement in his health conditions, Justin had to deal with several aftermaths of the disease such as severe weakness and exhaustion and his wife, unfortunately, also had some health problems. On March 10, the girl was hospitalized urgently for a principle of stroke resulting from a small clot in the brain. Now, the two are much better off and take their time to celebrate and toast not only their love but also their newfound health.