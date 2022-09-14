“She is brunette like me”, Halle Bailey is moved by the reactions of her fans – Metro World News

Disney released the trailer for the new remake of ‘The little Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey, which has generated a heated debate in the social networks between those who support inclusion and those who criticize that it is not attached to the true story.

However, reactions of thousands of girls of color has silenced all opinions and has shown the importance of inclusion in the plots childish.

The little They were excited and some even cried with emotion when they saw themselves reflected in the princess of the sea and the advance has become one of the most viewed, gathering more than 104 million times during its first two days, exceeding the 94 million had reached Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson.

Halle Bailey responds to reactions

The protagonist of the tape did not take in react given the large number of messages he has received on his social networks.

Bailey ignored the critics in which it has been involved to give priority to the small ones.

“People have been sending me these reactions all weekend and I’m really in awe. This means a lot to me,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

And it is that since the recordings of the live actionthe famous has suffered a campaign of hate and discredit, but she has ignored it.

The classic written by the Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen, will be counting on other interpreters such as Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King.

“She’s a brunette like me”, “she also has dreadlocks”, “I think she’s a brunette!”, expressed some little girls who were recorded by their parents while watching the first preview of the film.

The new film will be released on May 26, 2023 and it is one of the most anticipated by the smallest of the House.