Say goodbye to constipation forever: how to fight it with a single ingredient

Constipation is known as the lack of regular and frequent movement in the intestines, which makes it difficult to defecate. When this picture appears, we will go to the bathroom a few times a week and with great effort, making hard and scarce stools. And to combat this condition, experts say that we will have to go to a sensational vegetable and incorporate it into the healthy diet: the celery.

Different studies have shown that this disorder can be significantly reduced with a healthy diet that includes the aforementioned vegetable. Its properties make it a superfood that benefits health from different levels: it is low in calories and provides fiber for the proper functioning of the digestive and cardiovascular systems.

