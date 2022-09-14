Say goodbye to constipation forever: how to fight it with a single ingredient

Constipation is known as the lack of regular and frequent movement in the intestines, which makes it difficult to defecate. When this picture appears, we will go to the bathroom a few times a week and with great effort, making hard and scarce stools. And to combat this condition, experts say that we will have to go to a sensational vegetable and incorporate it into the healthy diet: the celery.

Different studies have shown that this disorder can be significantly reduced with a healthy diet that includes the aforementioned vegetable. Its properties make it a superfood that benefits health from different levels: it is low in calories and provides fiber for the proper functioning of the digestive and cardiovascular systems.

Related news

With regard specifically to the constipation, we are in a position to affirm that when this vegetable is consumed regularly enough, it can help improve intestinal transit and promote good stool evacuation, periodically and without effort. But, as we mentioned before, it will not be the only advantage it presents.

is that the celery It is made up of 95% water and is a great source of vitamin K. And although it has a sour taste, blanching its stems will allow it to acquire a sweet flavor and a characteristic aroma, perfect to incorporate into the diet of the most little ones from home. In addition, it is diuretic, contains potassium, sodium, calcium and vitamins C and E. It even has flavonoids, compounds with antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory activity.

Photo: Pexels

And as if that were not enough, in addition to fighting the constipation It will allow us to lose weight. This is because celery has very few calories: 16 kcal per 100 gr. and it is an excellent option to include in low-calorie diets for weight loss. Consequently, all healthy diet You should include this vegetable to improve health and even reduce body fat.