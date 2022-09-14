Roman Reigns leads the list of the PWI 500 of the year 2022

The prestigious wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) has published its annual list with the best 500 most important fighters of the last year. On this occasion, Roman Reigns leads the list in the first position, a position that he could not reach last year because Kenny Omega occupied the first place.

This is the second time that Roman Reigns gets the first place in the list of the PWI 500 awards. Previously, he achieved it in the year 2016. Thus, he joins the club of fighters who have won this award twice No one has won it three times.

It should be noted that this list has been made by a list of experts who participate with the Pro Wrestling Illustrated project, where what happened has been assessed between July 2021 and June 2022. For that reason, wrestlers like Big E appear on the list, who was injured in March of this year and has not competed since.



Top 10 of the PWI 500 of the year 2022

Roman Reigns Kazuchika Okada CM Punk Hangman Page bobby lashley cody rhodes Bryan Danielson Son of the Viking Big E Jonathan Gresham