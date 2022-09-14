Road Dogg on CM Punk: ‘He’s not a good person’

CM Punk is one of the best known fighters in the business, and also one of the most controversial and controversial, as we have seen recently, when the fighter starred in an altercation with elite shortly after his unfortunate comments at the post-AEW All Out press conference.

Due, Tony Khan, president of All Elite Wrestling, chose to strip those involved of their titles, who have not appeared on television again. Additionally, most of them have been suspended indefinitely, at least until any potential legal issues are resolved and the ongoing investigation comes to an end.

Meanwhile, CM Punk continues to be on everyone’s lips, both fans and business personalities. In this sense, during the most recent edition of the podcast “Oh…You Didn’t Know“, the executive of WWE, Road Dogg, who has charged against Punk on more than one occasion, wanted to give his opinion on the AEW star. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“He is not a good person. Not good. I don’t know. If you’ve been friends with someone for so long and suddenly you’re in a fight over things and you can’t talk, I don’t get it. But that was not the straw that broke the camel’s back. For me, it was when we had to work with him in our stage of 2014 (in WWE) and see the attitude he had towards me and Billy (Gunn)“.

“Of course, we weren’t Hall of Famers (of WWE) at the time, but we were on our way to being, and we were The New Age Outlaws. At least we had been there as long as he had, and he showed us no respect.. He showed us a lack of respect. I mean, that was it. You don’t get a second chance for that. I’m showing you respect. Why don’t you show me respect?“

“But the truth is, friend, Respect is a two-way street, and if you don’t give it, you sure won’t get it., not me. You have a chance with Billy and me. He spoke negatively to us. If I hadn’t had a job there (in WWE), as if he had not been recently hired, I probably would have had a fight with him. I feel relatively confident that he would have been victorious and this was before his training. This was before his karate training.”

