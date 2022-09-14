Rihanna and Cindy Crawford match the same denim look

Fashion experts make it clear that betting all the stylistic cards on a single trend is, this year, one of the essential guidelines of the outfits of street style. When in addition statements are repeated between catwalks, fashion consultants and celebrities, so the lessons are firm and resounding, as has happened with him all denim, that now bathes the most repeated outfits on the streets from head to toe.

It was one of the most successful fashion patterns in the 90s and, icons fashion of that time as Lady Di and other more current ones like Meghan Markle, declared themselves fans of her, but now her legacy coexists with that of the 2000s and returns after being presented on catwalks by firms such as Isabel Marant, Dior, Fendi or Balenciaga. Also by the fashion experts who add more followers on Instagram and even by renowned public figures such as Rihanna or Cindy Crawford.

The Barbadian artist and the super model have coincided this month wearing the same look for two very different occasions. Both were recently seen with an outfit consisting of a sweatshirt oversized and some pants baggyboth unisex and denim pieces from Balenciaga’s fall-winter 2022 collection.

The first of them, Rihanna, combined these two garments with a bag black from The Attico and yellow pointed pumps from Prada that they combined with their rimless glasses of the same color from Bottega Veneta. Cindy Crawford, on the other hand, chose this outfit to attend a photo session, but she did it in a more casual key. Accompanying it with black strappy sandals and high heels.

Although the two of them have drawn attention for choosing the same lookthe truth is that for months the fashion consultants that lead the street style They show off their total denim bets in different stagings. They do it with long dresses, in two-piece sets with pants or skirts, with all kinds of footwear and even in outfits that recover overlaps to anticipate that denim fabric is, and always will be, one of the maxims to follow in any season and year.