Price of the dollar today September 13, peso loses the session

Today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0790 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 19.03 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.0709 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency reacted with a negative movement to the publication of the inflation data in the US, which stood at 8.3% at an annual rate, and which exceeded market expectations.

For the month of August, the increase in consumer prices registered a monthly increase of 0.1%, which, although these data point to the second reduction in a row, correspond to figures slightly higher than those estimated.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0709 – Sell: $20.0709

: Buy $20.0709 – Sell: $20.0709 HSBC : Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.17

: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.17 Banamex : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.57

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.57 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Buy: $18.88 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $18.88 – Sell: $20.34 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.67 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.67 – Sale: $20.45 IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.35 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.71 Monex: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.22

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.22 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.60

Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5660 – Sale: $20.5930

Purchase: $19.5660 – Sale: $20.5930 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,209.6 with a downward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.03 pesos, for $23.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

