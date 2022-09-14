Piqué engaged, because he left Shakira: the PHOTOS say it all

For Gerard Piqué, his girlfriend and love life are completely renewed, after his farewell to his now ex-wife Shakira. And it is enough to see who is his new partner to understand many things.

Piqué and girlfriend Clara Chia Marti have officially come out in the open for a few weeks. And now the first images of the girl who took Shakira’s place in the heart of the Barcelona captain are starting to emerge.

The 35-year-old central defender and the 23-year-old which, in some ways, remembers Shakira in terms of physical appearance, have been a couple for a few months. With Piqué’s girlfriend who was unearthed by the press after the breakup between the footballer and the Colombian singer.

Gerard Piqué and girlfriend Clara Chia Marti had made their public debut together as an official couple on the occasion of the marriage of a friend of him. Information about the beautiful Clara’s account relates to how she was a waitress and has now become an event planner.

Piqué engaged, Shakira destroyed: “She tried them all to save the marriage”

Clara also has a perfect physique and long curly blonde hair, just like Shakira. There are not a few who underline the points of convergence, in terms of physical appearance, which now share the Chia Marti with what she was Shakira about fifteen years ago.

The latter is referred to as still very much in love with Pique, who, however, now finds himself with a new partner, who is twenty-two years younger than Shakira. In fact, the singer-songwriter from Barranquilla blew out her 45 candles on February 2nd.

But the choice of the Barcelona captain to leave his wife after 12 years of marriage and two children had together (Milan and Sasha, born respectively in 2013 and 2016, ed) is not to be led to such a superficial reason.

The separation between the player and the songwriter finds other, deeper reasons and that, according to the Iberian press, they would have seen in particular Shakira trying to do everything to solve these problems. Unfortunately, however, this story that she was passionate about in so many has come to an end. And certainly Piqué is the one who seems to have suffered the least.