Only Sikoa wins the North American Championship in WWE NXT

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, the fighter Only Sikoa won the North American Championship after defeating Carmelo Hayes in individual heads-up.

This was the main matchup of the anniversary day at the Performance Center. Only Sikoa replaced Wes Lee after the latter took an attack at ringside. The fight started in favor of the new member of “The Bloodline”, but Carmelo managed to catch him thanks to the interference of Trick Williams. In the last moments, Sikoa hit a Rock Bottom followed by the Frog Splash for the win by count of three.

Thus, Only Sikoa wins the NXT North American Championship, being his first reign within WWE. Carmelo Hayes ends a reign of 101 days and four successful defenses that began at the Premium Live Event In Your House 2022. Carmelo defeated Cameron Grimes on June 4 at the Performance Center to lift the title for the second time in his career.

