Only Sikoa is the new NXT North American Champion

In the seventh fight of the most recent NXT 2.0 show, the main match of the evening, Carmelo Hayes, accompanied by Trick Williams, exposed the NXT North American Championship against Solo Sikoa, the new member of The SmackDown Bloodline along with his cousins ​​Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

The fight began with Sikoa throwing Melo into the corner and hitting him until Trick dragged Hayes off the corner to prevent Sikoa from hitting him with a cannonball. Afterwards, Solo knocked Hayes down and had him hit Trick. Moments after an exchange of blows between Hayes and Sikoa, the latter was attacked by Williams with a shot to the leg when Hayes managed to distract the referee.

► Only Sikoa achieves his first gold in WWE

Hayes then bulldogged Sikoa to take control of the match, and even crabbed him. Sikoa managed to break the key within a minute by placing his mnao on the bottom rope. Subsequently, Sikoa blocked a Codebreaker from Hayes and punched the hitherto monarch several times.

Sikoa stunned Hayes with a superkick to the chin and a Samoan dive. He looked to get some height, but Williams got up on the ring brow and distracted Sikoa, which allowed Hayes to now codebreaker him. Nevertheless, It didn’t hurt much and Sikoa quickly got a count in two seconds with another Samoan dive.

Sikoa then knocked Williams off the ring skirt with another superkick. Behind this, Sikoa swinging Uranage on Hayes and smashed him with his Uso Splash for the three-count victory. and win the NXT North American Championship, his first title in WWE.

Vic Joseph, commentator for NXT 2.0, He wondered if the title will now go to SmackDown. We don’t know, but in the meantime, Paul Heyman celebrates like this:

«The Lineage is equal to the most dominant faction in the history of professional wrestling! NEW NXT North American Champion, Solo Sikoa And yes, a shout out to the honorary Uce, Sami Zayn«.