On the rise, acceptance of traditional medicine

Traditional doctors indicated that alternative medicine is increasingly accepted, as many people resort to it, or combine it with patent drugs to treat their illnesses.

David Hernández Gómez, a traditional doctor, commented that he has been a herbalist for more than 20 years, since his father taught him to distinguish between plants and their healing properties.

Hernández Gómez indicated that he has participated in various exhibitions on traditional and ancestral Mexican medicine, with healing alternatives practiced by native peoples.

He commented that there are people who do not trust such treatments, for which he pointed out that his ancestors knew how to cure people without taking pills, which, he said, have chemicals that can also harm the body in the long run, since some are aggressive for the stomach.

He added that herbal medicine, fruits and vegetables are part of his healing techniques and that they are not considered medicines, but food supplements.

Hernández Gómez celebrated that the mayor’s office of San Felipe Orizatlán supports the dissemination of this “millennial wisdom”, as in Ahuatitla, where a demonstration was developed.

