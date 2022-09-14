Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this comedy about the ghosts of stardom, the friction between art and commerce, and the value of Paddington 2.

By Rodolfo Figueroa

Who is Nicholas Cage? Keith Phipps, in his commendable book Age of Cage (2022), writes of the 2000s actor: Instead of a dual identity, it might feel like there were multiple Nicolas Cages. Both the actor committed to serious work, and the star whose name is above the title of big-budget films. In addition to the eccentric that he appeared in tabloids and served as fodder for an entertainment press increasingly driven by headlines, attracting clicks and attention. On the other hand, the icon whose image could be recycled as selectively edited internet memes and clip for comic value. And, as the decade drew to a close, a cautionary tale whose time in the spotlight seemed about to end. (p.181)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the entertaining film directed by Tom Gormican (co-written with Kevin Etten), converges these identities in the different aspects of an actor with more than forty years of history for his release.

Who is Nicolas Cage in this film?

The film opens with Nicolas Cage desperate for a job that will catapult him back into stardom (“it’s not like he lost it,” he tries to reassure himself). A way of validating himself in the face of his shortcomings on a personal level, a field in which his ego prevents him from reconnecting with an increasingly distant daughter (Lily Sheen). It is then that he meets a deep admirer of his in the form of Javi (Pedro Pascal), a Spanish millionaire linked to a criminal conspiracy, who cannot help but cry at the emotion of Paddington 2 (2017).

The best moments of the film turn out to be the most inaccessible to those who are not familiar with Cage’s filmography, his public history or his cinematographic tastes. Moments accompanied mostly by Javi, a man who shares Cage’s cinematographic sensibility and with whom he allows himself to be vulnerable. Despite his suspicions that she shouldn’t trust him. Such moments enrich the texture of the film, which comes to feel like a friendly discussion between friends about their personal tastes in the film as well as its history. I eagerly anticipate the possibility of listening to the audio commentary of this film.

A comparison with the past…

The movie couldn’t help but remind me of another Cage film, sometimes with less than flattering results, Adaptation. (2002). Both are depictions of creatives terrified of the stagnation they face not only in their work lives, but also in their personal lives. They present Cage divided into different personas as he explores different aspects of creative personality. Both deal with presumable feelings of smallness on the part of the role played. But while Adaptation. he sought to internalize us in Kaufman’s neurosis, a man deeply aware of his shortcomings, deriving both laughter and discomfort from them; The Unbearable Weight of Talent places us in front of a more naive Cage, for a good part of the film unable to admit his mistakes, whom we cannot help but laugh at for his narcissism and selfishness, more than we feel for the losses that these entail, distancing him. of whom he loves.

Both Adaptation and this film are interested in exploring the fine line between art and commerce, a line that Cage has pushed in his ambition to pursue projects of artistic merit as a Hollywood star, both hits and misses. Phipps asks: How do you stay true to yourself when you signed a contract for a big company? The final act of both films seems to come with similar answers, although the tone of them is a universe of difference. Adaptation. uses its final act to make fun of the Hollywood script and the gurus who sell it, it is generic, over sentimental and “happy”.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, on the other hand, accepts that commerciality is necessary for people to go see the film. So this one has its Hollywood ending, the one that is played with absolute sincerity by all parties involved. Just as Cage had to learn to reconcile his work life with his family life, this film reconciles the most artistic instincts of its creators with the needs of the industry, one to which Cage, both for better and worse. , belongs.

Currently available on VOD and physical format.

Phipps, Keith. Age of Cage (pp. 144, 181). Henry Holt and Co.. Kindle Edition.