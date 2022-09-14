New York Fashion Week, for Tommy Hilfiger shows Lila Moss

Lila Moss for Tommy Hilfiger

Kate Moss, her 19-year-old daughter Lila makes her Vogue cover debut

Lila Moss, 19, walked the runway for the famous American brand, sporting a striped dress / polo on the runway of Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In theater. Interesting accessories: black leather gloves, black boots and transparent tights with TH monogram, ready to become one of next season’s must-haves. Lila Moss wasn’t the only big name to hit the catwalk: Tommy Hilfiger also enlisted supermodels of the caliber of Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Julia Fox. In the audience, inevitable mother Kate Moss, who paraded for the brand in 1996 during London Fashion Week. The famous supermodel was sitting in the front row next to Shawn Mendes, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. All with umbrellas, cause rain. A unique show, given that the brand presented the line simultaneously with a virtual event in the metaverse. On the catwalk, Tommy Hilfiger presented the Factory spring / summer 2023 collection, dominated by the collegial style, typical of the brand and a true trend of this period. Maxi colored stripes and kilts were associated with fetish elements such as boots, leather gloves and whips. The show ended with a ‘surprise performance: model Alton Mason, after his last walk, stopped by Travis Barker and took him to the stage. The drummer thus offered the audience a live set while the models continued to parade on the catwalk.