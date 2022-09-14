Netflix ranking in Argentina: these are the most popular movies of the moment

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Netflix Argentina.

1. No Limit

A DGSE agent is diagnosed with an incurable disease. But far from removing him from service, he is contacted by the secret services who offer him a deal: an experimental medical treatment in exchange for carrying out missions. Libérati accepts the offer from this mysterious secret government organization called Hydra. In addition, he will thus be able to be closer to his daughter Lola, a temperamental 15-year-old teenager, his ex-wife Alexandra and his sister Juliette, a police officer in the homicide department.

two. End of the road

Brenda has just become a widower and, after losing her job, she moves with her family to the other side of the country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, deprived of all help, they must learn to defend themselves when they become the target of a mysterious assassin.

3. inseparable

Felipe, a wealthy businessman who has been left quadriplegic due to an accident, is looking for a therapeutic assistant. Several very qualified people show up, but he decides to take his gardener’s assistant, Tito, who has decided to resign. Tito does not even come close to meeting the conditions required for such a job, something that is immediately noticed by the people closest to Felipe: Verónica and Ivonne, his housekeeper, but Felipe remains firm in his decision. Tito is the only person in a long time who doesn’t treat him with compassion. Remake of the French film ‘Intouchables’ (2011).

Four. triple 9

“Triple Nine” is a police code that means immediate help. A group of criminals and crooked cops in Los Angeles plan to activate this alert in order to divert all police attention to the other side of the city from where they are perpetrating a big robbery.

5. Two chest-haired blondes

Two ambitious but down-on-his-luck FBI agents of color (Shawn and Marlon Wayans) pose as women, newcomers to high society, in the exclusive Hamptons resort to investigate a kidnapping ring. But as they prepare for their performance at the biggest social event of the year, they find that breaking into high society is much harder than it seems.

6. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

7. He passed through here

A graffiti artist targeting the homes of the elite discovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement and unleashes events that endanger those he loves.

8. A life in three days

Set in the eighties, the film tells the story of Henry Wheeler (Gattlin Griffith, ‘The Other Daughter’), a 13-year-old boy who lives in New Hampshire with his mother Adele (Kate Winslet, ‘The Reader’). She is divorced from her, a fact that has caused her a deep depression as well as agorophobia, so she is almost always confined at home. Henry, in addition to going through the complicated trance of adolescence, has to take care of his mother. It is Thursday and that same weekend is Labor Day, although for Henry it is nothing special. He thinks that it will be one more weekend of the summer whose only distraction will be staying at home with his mother. But something different is yet to come.

9. Hanna

HANNA is equal parts simple plot-driven thriller and coming-of-age drama. It tells the story of an extraordinary young woman raised in the woods, who must avoid the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent who acts outside the rules, while trying to discover her true identity.

10. the village of love

A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy after a breakup, only to discover that the villa she booked is double-booked and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical Brit.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix and the streaming war

Due to its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in a decade. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company projects that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

The major streaming companies compete to be number one. (Illustration: Anayeli Tapia)

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messages where participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

