Netflix is ​​all the rage with one of the most watched action movies

Spenser Confidentialwhich breaks audience records, was announced in 2018, premiered in 2019 and arrived on Netflix on March 6, 2020.

the tape of Netflixthat in the luxury cast features seasoned American actor Mark Wahlberghas the direction of Peter Berg and and the screenplay by Brian Helgeland.

Spenser Confidential, exit between the series and films from Netflix, and in which you work for a soon sequelit has a duration of 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Netflix: what Spenser Confidential is about

Spenser Confidentialhighly recommended among all the series and movies that it proposes Netflixdescribes in his official synopsis: “Spenser, an ex-cop fresh out of prison, teams up with heavyweight Hawk to unravel a conspiracy linked to the deaths of two Boston cops.”

spenser-confidential.jpg Spenser Confidential is an unmissable movie, which arrived on Netflix in March 2020.

Spenser Confidential: Netflix movie cast

Mark Wahlberg ( Spenser )

) Winston Duke ( Hawk )

) Alan Arkin ( Henry Cimol )

) Iliza Shlesinger ( Cissy Davis )

) James Dumont ( Charlie Bentwood Tracksuit )

) Bokeem Woodbine ( Driscoll )

) Marc Brown ( Wayne Cosgrove )

) Austin Post ( squeeb )

) Michael Gaston ( Captain John Boylan )

) ColleenCamp ( Mara )

) Hope Olaide Wilson ( Letitia Graham )

) Kip Weeks ( macklin )

) Rebecca Gibel ( Laurie Boylan )

) Big Shug ( W. Lintz )

) Donald Cerrone ( big boy )

) Brandon Scales (Terrence Graham)

