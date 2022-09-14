Miley Cyrus sued for copyright infringement: what happened

Miley Cyrus was sued for copyright infringement after a post published on Instagram. The photographer is suing the pop star Robert Barberawho filed a complaint with the California federal court on Friday 9 September.

According to the complainant, as reported Bloomberg LawMiley Cyrus allegedly infringed copyright in a post published in February 2021 in which she showed two photographs that were not her property.

The owner of the images, Robert Barbera himself, spoke of in the document filed in court “Inadmissible use” with which the pop star would have “Paralyzed, if not destroyed, the potential of any market for photography”.

In its violation, therefore, Miley Cyrus would have profited with a content to which she would have had no rights, accelerating the interactions on her profile and thus obtaining advantages for the promotion of her music.

In his lawsuit, Barbera asks that a trial be held from which to obtain compensation for the damages suffered in terms of profit. The editorial staff of Bloomberg Law attempted to contact Miley Cyrus representatives but received no response.

How it rebuilds NMERobert Barbera also has a legal background against Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber. Against Dua Lipa he would have filed two lawsuits, with the same reasons as the complaint filed against Miley Cyrus: the unauthorized use of photographs on Instagram. In the case of Ariana Grande, Barbera’s lawsuits have been rejected twice.

Furthermore, with Dua Lipa, Barbera would have tried to find a solution outside of any legal case and with informal agreements, but the communication with the pop star – as Barbera refers – would have been dispersed in long response times.

Miley Cyrus has not made any statements on social media for the moment.

