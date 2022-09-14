Michael Kors, from the big city to a tropical vacation in one collection

New York, September 14. The American designer Michael Kors presented this Wednesday on the last day of New York Fashion Week a spring-summer 2023 collection suitable for wearing both in the big city and on a tropical vacation.

The couturier, champion of “made in the USA” fashion, said he was inspired by an “urban resort” and conceived his show as a trip to an oasis that began on the street, next to a large window, and ended in a greenhouse full of lush plants.

The proposal for women stood out for its dresses and skirt and t-shirt sets, monochromatic and simple in style, in a palette that ranged from classic neutrals to fresh colors in lime green, red and turquoise blue, passing through metallic gold and silver. .

The designer explained on social networks that he wanted to design clothes that would allow him to face the high temperatures caused by climate change but without neglecting New York elegance, with garments that uncovered the skin, kaftans and strappy sandals.

Sequin-embellished, knee-length couplet-inspired skirts were paired with basic T-shirts and blazers; high-waisted, wide-legged pants with cropped tops, and flower-print maxi dresses.

The casual air of the line extended to the evening pieces, among which stood out a black and shiny dress with a deep neckline, with thin straps that crossed on the bare back of the model Bella Hadid, and complemented only with gold bracelets.

Hadid, one of the most in-demand mannequins, was joined by numerous famous faces among the guests who often flock to Kors’ call, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actresses Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens and tennis player Serena Williams. . EFE

