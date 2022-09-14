Mexico exhausts resources for Alejandro Zendejas, but does not offer him the World Cup

The team sees him in the short, medium and long term in El Tri, but he has the last word

Alexander Zendejas has the last word. The player of Americait is known, he has already talked with authorities of the Mexican Soccer Federation, headed by its president, louis yon and the coach of the National Team, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as well as directors of the Eagles, such as Santiago Baños, with the idea of ​​aligning ideas and trying to convince him to play with El Tri.

Insiders in the conversations slipped to ESPN that the Mexican directors maintained a “very good rapprochement” with the soccer player in which misunderstandings between all parties were clarified. The genuine interest of the FMF in changing federation to play with Mexico was left to him, a decision that they apparently believe will be positive.

An important point assured another source of high credibility, is that in the talks to invite him to be part of the tricolor team at no time was the possibility of attending the World Cup to be held in Qatar offered.

“They are going to wait for the player to decide. As long as the entity does not change, it cannot be called”, ratified one of our informants who said that the meetings took place in the best of terms, as happened with Marcelo Floresa player from Oviedo who finally decided to opt for the green jersey of the national team, even when Canada sought to take it to their representative.

Alejandro Zendejas already spoke with the Mexican National Team about his future imago7

Our source assured that in the dialogue they did not promise things that could not be fulfilled, but the parties made clear their interest in him playing for Mexico, “his country,” our confidants stressed on several occasions.

They also argued that there is no letter signed by the federations of Mexico either USA, but an agreement not to ‘attack’ each other between federations that share important projects. “One thing is clear is that the sporting rivalry with the United States is only on the field during the 90 minutes of the matches,” our resource fastened.

They emphasized to Zendejas that in the Mexican National Team they hope he will be eligible for the short, medium and long term, so in the next few hours or days they will be key for him to decide to change federation and opt for Mexico, something they hope will happen. from one moment to another once all the parties clarified situations that could confuse the idea that Zendejas would be a valuable element for the tricolor team. There is a lot of confidence that Alex will decide for Mexico, because they saw a good will from the Americanist to play for Mexico, although until last night there was no one hundred percent decision.