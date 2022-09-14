Messi to Barcelona after the World Cup? The reaction of the flea is beyond belief

Lionel Messi makes Paris Saint-Germain tremble: the club’s plans do not coincide with the Argentine, the reaction on his future.

The future of Lionel Messi it’s a question mark. When he left Barcelona as a free agent, the Argentine signed a two-year contract with PSG with the option of renewal until 2024. In other words, the striker could already leave Paris from next summer if things go wrong. .

Clearly, a win of the Champions League could change the cards, but at the moment Messi is focused on other aspects of his career. The French club fights on all fronts, but their obsession is to win the European cup. Meanwhile, his old club has returned to come forward.

The attacker’s reaction to Barcelona’s interest really makes us reflect: PSG fans are trembling, that’s what the Flea plans are.

The turning point after the World Cup: the decision of the Flea on PSG and Barcelona

The real goal of Leo Messi is to win the World Cup and bring back the world Cup in Argentina after 36 years. It is not easy, but it is literally a feat. The tournament in Qatar can hold great surprises, as in any world championship.

Furthermore, it would be the last World Cup for Messi. Presumably the last. The PSG striker is 35 years old and it is impossible to predict what he will do in the next four years, when the World Cup will be played between Canada, USA and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi let the Barcelona which at the moment is not available to negotiate. The Blaugrana club will try everything to convince the Argentine to return home, but the 7 times Golden Ball he wants to focus exclusively on football and on the World Cup which will be played between November and December.

Very similar speech for the renewal with the PSG. Messi has no plans to sit down with the Parisian management and discuss the contract option. In short, the Pulce takes time and postpones everything to 2023: before the end of the World Cup, his future will remain a puzzle.