Meet the million dollar car that “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson drives

Dwayne Johnson has managed to invest in his collection of personal vehicles a value close to 10 million dollars. On this occasion, we will analyze the Ferrari that the actor drives through the streets of Los Angeles. Swipe to know the details of the car worth more than a million dollars!

September 13, 2022 2:14 p.m.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has had a long career as a professional wrestler in WWE. Career that he left behind to dedicate himself to the artistic world, more specifically to acting in movies. His debut on the big screen was in The Scorpion King in 2002. A curious fact about his premiere was that he received a payment of 5.5 million dollars, a world record for an actor in his first leading role.

“The Rock” has accumulated many achievements throughout his career. His achievements as a wrestler include ten World Championships, two times WWE Intercontinental Champion and five times World Tag Team Champion. While in his short artistic career we can highlight performances in “GYo Joe: Retaliation”, “Fast & Furious 6”, “Pain & Gain”, among others. A fact that undoubtedly makes him one of the most recognized people in the world of entertainment.

The vehicle in question is the Ferrari LaFerrari model, a supercar with the best performance located at the top of the Ferrari range. As for its mechanics, we can find two engines. A gasoline-powered V12 block that develops an output of 800 horsepower with a maximum torque of 700 Nm.

In contrast to the combustion engine, we have an electric motor with 163 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and a maximum speed of 350 km/h. Which combines the power of its gasoline engine with a more environmentally friendly one. As we mentioned before, its final purchase value is 1.3 million dollars.

Have you been surprised by the fortune that “La Roca” allocated in one of his cars? If so, prepare to be even more amazed when I mention that the actor also drives a $3 million vehicle! Fact that we will detail later in Tork… Stay tuned!