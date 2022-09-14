Medical student dies after taking a sip of a piña colada | News from Mexico

SPAIN.- An 18-year-old tragically died after taking a sip of a friend’s cocktail while partying holidays in Spainsaid a coroner.

According to reports, Shiv Mistywho was studying to become a doctor, “fell on the ground” after trying a friend’s piña colada, while they were in a group on the Costa del Sol.

The UK teenager, who was to attend the Clare College of the University of Cambridge to study medicine, I did not know that the barman had changed the coconut cream of the drink by cow’s milk creamto which it was deathly allergic.

Entered into anaphylactic shockwith his friends, doctors and policemen unable to revive.

According to his uncle, Kalpesh Mistry, Shiv had lived with dairy allergy ever since he was a little boy, he mentions the NYP.

Killer dairy (for him)

assistant coroner, Ian Wade, read a statement from his grieving parents, who were not angry with their friends: “We, Shiv’s parents, we don’t blame friends of Shiv, who they were very brave and did their best to save his life, and they should be commended during the hearing, if appropriate.”

According to the statement, which was reported by several media, “immediately” he realized that he had consumed something with dairy.

He was sweaty, hyperventilating and took cetirizine, a powerful antihistamine,” the statement said. “He went to the bathroom to throw up. He was weak and dazed and asked a friend to call the emergency services.”

He continued: “Then he applied for a EpiPen and an inhaler. The other friends of his arrived and one left to guide the emergency services to the room”.

Mr. Wade said his friends gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 20 minutes and “someone called his parents for WhatsApp to tell them what had happened”; Mistry’s breathing became increasingly labored.

His friends used a second EpiPen, and when emergency services arrived, they used a defibrillator. It was declared dead.

Accident

The coroner declared an accident as the cause of death to conclude the investigation.

Director Philip Wayne of the Royal Grammar School which he attended Shiv tweeted before his memorial, writing: “Shiv was a wonderful boy – kind, caring, funny and very capable. He had a place at Cambridge to study medicine. What a good doctor he would have been!”

Shiva’s father Judgish Mistrysaid after the hearing that more education should be given to young people about anaphylaxis, as they are inexperienced and on their own.

Shiv was lucky, he had friends who had medical knowledge and could perform CPR; however, there will be young people who will go on vacation with friends without any medical knowledge, ”said his father. “Schools should provide medical training to anyone who has a friend with a life-threatening allergy.”

