makes fun of Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez, and the nets are thrown at her

Social networks have gone from support the release of Britney Spears unconditionally to request immediate withdrawal, and all in just a few months. The first alarms began to sound when the singer took over her profiles on the networks, and she published a series of strange statements that betrayed his disconnection for years with the real world. She recently turned against their own childrenalso through the networks, and now he has fed up his followers with his criticism of two of the biggest stars in pop music: Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez.

The singer seems to think she has absolute immunity in networks, due to the enormous support it has had in them. Fortunately or unfortunately, public opinion can flip when one least expects it, and these last words of the singer towards Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera have done nothing more than sink the little reputation that fit Britney Spears.

After all, we are talking about a person who has not had the same access to the outside world as the rest, and who has been hugely disconnected. In many ways, Britney Spears uses her social networks as a way to vent and show all you think without any type of filter, when it is well known that anything expressed by celebrities can be cause for immediate cancellation. Between the fat-shaming of her post and the attack on Selena Gomez, there are many people who have surrendered in their support of the singerand with other of his recent statements, in which he commented on his intention to never go on stage againIt seems there aren’t too many reasons left to root for a fading superstar like Britney Spears.