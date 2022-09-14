Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex with whom Gerard Piqué would have cheated on Shakira

A few months have passed since the scandalous separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué. It all started as a rumor that the Colombian artist finally ended up admitting through a press release, in which she asked for respect for her two children, Sasha and Milan.

But the situation from that day got worse, because some time later it became known that the Barcelona footballer already had a new love, Clara Chía Marti, a 23-year-old girl who for some time had taken one of her companies to work as an organizer of events.

Piqué and his new girlfriend.

You can always double down. On the one hand Shakira fight against the pain that means that the man with whom she shared 12 years of her life and with whom she had two children cheated on her and has already found a new love. On the other, it is said that Gerard Piqué he stole his best friend’s brother’s girlfriend, whom he then fired from his company.

However, now a new revealing fact about the athlete has come out. In the midst of the legal dispute over the division of assets and the artist’s desire to leave Barcelona and settle in Miami, it was learned that her partner had not only cheated on her with Clara, but also with an ex-girlfriend from Leonardo Dicaprio.

According to the Spanish reporter Jordi Marti, the most specialized on the subject, Gerard Piqué would have maintained an extramarital relationship with the Israeli television presenter, Raphael’s Barwho dated the Hollywood actor from 2006 to 2011.

“A lot of things came to me from Gerard, but I wasn’t the one to go talk to Shakira. This crisis was motivated because he would have found messages with Bar Rafaeli, but they were not just messages, they were intimate encounters, “said the paparazzi.

Raphael Bar.

For now, the model and businesswoman did not refer to it or go out to deny the information, something that the Colombian soccer player and singer did not do so far. But it is rumored that there were several love affairs that the star of the ball had throughout the 12 years that he shared with the mother of his children, and that little by little they will come to light.