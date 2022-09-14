Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid together at a party, the photos while they chat and caress each other

There would be some tender between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: a few weeks after breaking up with Camila Morrone, the Hollywood star would have already aimed at the 27-year-old supermodel. On Monday evening they spent the evening together at Casa Cipriani, in New York: in the photos of the DailyMail they appear very close.

The gossip circulated in the last few days that he would see Leonardo Dicaprio And Gigi Hadid very close could find confirmation in some photos that are circulating on social media, disseminated by DailyMail. The famous Hollywood actor was photographed with the supermodel at a party in New York two nights ago: they chat and caress each other, the distance between them is visibly minimal but both “they are going slow”, a person close to the couple told Page Six. This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve been seen together, US Weekly reported on a party in Soho that they both attended.

The photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spent the evening together at a party in New York on Monday. Some friends were at Casa Cipriani Richie Akiva And Darren Dzienciol, in the Manhattan neighborhood, reads the DailyMail, the same tabloid that shared the images of the two stars very close: they talk to each other in the ear, then the looks eye to eye, before the caresses on the arm. According to gossip, they would be the protagonists of a new flirtation.

Joining them would be the same places they frequent: an insider told E! News that neither of them would like a serious relationship, but “they hang out and are attracted to each other. Gigi thinks he’s a very special guy“.

The gossip with Gigi Hadid after the separation from Camila Morrone

Just a few weeks ago People told of the end of the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, together for almost five years. They had met at an event in Miami Beach and since then never separated: from 2017 to 2022 the two lived a love story that became official even from family presentations. The causes of the break have not been disclosed, not even confirmed by those directly involved. But the proximity with Gigi Hadid would confirm the end of the story with the model.