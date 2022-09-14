Latin rapper Cardi B donated $100,000 when visiting the school where she studied in the Bronx, New York

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, artistically known as Cardi B, surprised with a visit to the middle school students she attended in The Bronx (NYC) and made a donation of $100,000 dollars.

To celebrate the beginning of classes, the Hispanic rapper yesterday visited the IS 232 The Alexander Macomb Middle School Accompanied by New York City Education Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, Founder and Executive Director of Community Capacity Development (CCD), surprising students and staff.

This middle school has just over 300 students in grades 6, 7 and 8. ABCNews. “Cardi B gave an inspiring speech, describing the importance of public education for her and the impact of working hard in school to achieve her dreams.”

He followed up by surprising Principal Desiree Resto with his $100,000 donation. At the close of the exciting announcement, Cardi B answered questions from students and a group photo was taken with students and teachers.

“We are delighted to welcome Cardi B back to her home at IS 232 in the Bronx, and are very grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” said Chancellor Banks. “Cardi B’s commitment to $100,000 for the arts It will help school kids reach their greatest heights. Thanks, Cardi.”

By its definition, “Community Capacity Development (CCD) is a human justice and healing organization with a mission to uproot systemic challenges facing marginalized communities of color. Our proven service methodology is saving lives and building communities. CCD is the co-architect of the Crisis Management System, initiatives against gun violence and specializes in community-led public safety.”