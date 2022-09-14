La Casa de Toño leaves diners without pozole on September 15

“National Retail Federation” reveals which seasons of the year motivate greater spending by consumers.

In the “Brandz – Top 100 most valuable global brands 2021” the value of brands such as Coca-Cola is revealed, when it settles on seasons of the year such as the celebration of Christmas.

An unexpected logistics measure was announced by La Casa de Toño and thus warns how important delivery is today.

In view of the commemoration of the Cry of Independence this September 15, Tony’s House announced a forceful strategy with which it seeks to stand up to the celebration, a moment of great importance for the Mexican consumer, with insights that remind us how important seasonality becomes in marketing, where a dish like pozole becomes the most demanded.

Within seasonality, key dates are important starting points for commercial actions, which take advantage of increasingly relevant resources, among them those that have to do with the way in which the transcendence of a brand is achieved before the consumer, with surprising cases such as Coke making Christmas your best image strategy.

There are sales opportunities defined by studies conducted by the “National Retail Federation”where it is noted what times of the year motivate the greatest consumer spending.

In the study of this organization, the Christmas season is the one that concentrates the greatest consumer spending with 796 billion dollars recorded at the time of carrying out said study; the second most anticipated season of the year by consumers was back to school, $83 billion; Mother’s day, $23 billion; Valentine’s Day, $18.2bn; Father’s day, $15.5bn and the Super Bowl, $14 billion.

It is interesting to see how homogeneous the seasons are, where despite the fact that not all of them concentrate the spending that the Christmas season does reach, they reflect the diversity of opportunities to spend under the pretext of celebrating.

Faced with these sales opportunities, brands such as Coke have settled in seasons like Christmas one of the best promotion and sales opportunities for the leading brand in the beverage market, where the study “Brandz – Top 100 most valuable global brands 2021” confirms the impact of seasonality when it is used by firms such as Cokevalued at 74 billion dollars.

The unexpected announcement of the Casa de Toño

Tony’s House disclosed that the September 15 It will only have take-out service from eight in the morning to 11 at night, prior to the commemoration of the Cry of Independence.

The announcement of Tony’s House warns that they will also be open to receive delivery orders in their restaurants regardless of the apps through which their food is ordered.

Like this unexpected logistical action, we have seen very interesting cases of how the delivery has become the best sales strategy for brands, at unexpected times, as happened with Cinemex or Cinépolis in contingency, when having to close their movie theaters they activated their profiles on apps of deliveryto deliver their confectionery products through these.

The irruption of digital in current consumption has established opportunities to rethink traditional sales methods and thereby consolidate brands in the face of new sales opportunities.