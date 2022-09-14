Kourtney Kardashian’s rule of fries is flawed, anti-diet activists say

The Kardashian family and diet culture have become virtually synonymous, both because of Kim’s widely mocked crash diet for this year’s Met Gala and Khloe’s promotion of flat stomach smoothies. The latest sister involved in the diet and wellness debate is Kourtney Kardashian.

News week reported that the mom-of-three, who just launched Lemme, a company that sells what she described on Instagram as the “cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements,” told the Wall Street newspaper that her son Mason, 12, hasn’t eaten french fries in a year.

“I spent my time one-on-one with my son [Mason]”He told the WSJ,“ and he said, ‘Mom, I need some McDonald’s fries today, please. It’s been a year since I got it. ‘ I was like, ‘Today is not the day, I’m sorry.’ ” He later added: “When I had Mason it was when I really started my wellness journey. He is very smart. He will tell me: ‘One person was bad because they let me eat Cheetos’ ”.

Although some people on the Internet supported Kardashian’s nutritional choices for his family, most were stunned that a child was not allowed to eat French fries. One user tweeted: “At least get him some fries! @kourtneykardash French fries are the best! ” But even that ideology is flawed, according to experts.

“Sweet potatoes are no more nutritious than regular potatoes,” said dietitian Christine Byrne, MPH, RD, LDN. News week. “This is just a great marketing spin that people have put on it.”

The biggest mistake, Byrne said, is the idea that food restriction in children is healthy or good.

“The most obvious effect … is that these ‘bad’ foods become taboo, like, you can only eat them once a year, you can only have them on vacation, you can only have them at a friend’s house, which creates a kind of frenzy. “, he said. “It sends the message that you cannot control yourself around these foods … and that it just becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Another danger, Byrne added, citing the example of Cheetos, is the idea that foods have a moral charge that is reflected in the eater.

“I work with many clients who have an eating disorder or eating disorder, and there is almost always a background,” he said News week. “Even well-meaning parents have often really claimed that some foods are good, some foods are bad. You are good if you eat good foods; you are bad if you eat bad food… It is so full of guilt and shame and it is just a really horrible way to live ”.

Byrne, who didn’t cure Kourtney or any of the Kardashians, doesn’t blame the mom of three, and it would be hard to do. For one thing, the pressure to be thin in Hollywood is overwhelming although thankfully it starts to unravel a bit thanks to anti-diet and fat-freeing movements, and stars rebelling in the face of fat phobia (example: last night’s Emmy win for Lizzo beware of the Big Grrrls).

But our diet ideas are passed down to us and become gospel, Byrne said, “This is what our culture has told you. This is what her parents probably told her. This is what her peer group in Hollywood is telling her. So it’s not just her ”.

In her WSJ interview, Kourtney talked about her childhood, saying, “It was the 1980s! We had really unhealthy food in our house. Everyone ate chips and Lunchables and animal biscuits which were pink and white with sprinkles ”.

Journalist Christy Harrison, MPH, RD, author of Anti-Dietechoed Byrne, recounting News week, “As a mom to a young child, I don’t want to criticize anyone else’s parenting choices because I know parents are trying to do the best for their children. And we get so many messages in this culture that it’s best to only serve “healthy” foods and avoid “junk”, so it’s understandable that parents think they should put strict limits on foods that are perceived as unhealthy, “she said. “Unfortunately, what we see in the eating disorder literature – and what I have seen in my clinical and personal experience – is that when certain foods are prohibited, they can become almost irresistible, leading to children [and adults] bingeing or eating those foods to the point of discomfort.

“I generally recommend that parents incorporate all kinds of foods, including those they might consider ‘junk’, into their children’s menus on a fairly regular basis, to allow them to see those foods as neutral and feel comfortable with them. This helps children learn to self-regulate with those foods, which is important when they inevitably can access them at a friend’s house or out into the world. Again, I know we are all trying to do what’s best for our children, so I would never want to shame parents for their food choices, but I think many people just don’t realize the unintended consequences of trying to promote healthy eating by limiting certain foods “.

Byrne also noted that there is an intersectionality between fatphobia and other pressing social issues as well, which is part of why the discussion is so much more complex than people realize.

“People often don’t think of this type of diet as being related to what’s happening in the culture in general,” he said. “All of these things are so rooted in the sense of individual responsibility and the choices you make… that they determine everything in your life, and I think as a culture more broadly, we’re realizing that’s not true.

“There’s all this systematic stuff. I’m talking about racism, sexism and homophobia, and all these other forms of oppression… The diet stuff fits that, and it’s becoming clearer that you don’t have to comply; not everyone has to make the same choices ”.

News week contacted Kourtney Kardashian; Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian; and Khloe Kardashian for comment.