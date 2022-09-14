KINGSHIP chooses Rihanna and Beyoncé’s attorney

Big news in the house Kingship: the super band of Bored Ape which also boasts a Mutant Ape in training, will be produced by the staff who have followed the likes of RihannaBeyonce and other international pop superstars.

Musicians in NFT and with the face of a monkey, but who enjoy the support of money, producers and labels that are perfectly traceable to the real level. To take an interest in the band we find none other than the colossus Universal Music Groupnot new to forays into the music business on blockchain.

BAYC with the indirect support of Beyonce

We rattle off the news so we immediately remove the tooth, leaving the considerations of the case in the queue. A label traceable to Universal Music Group will take care of the affairs of Kingship, superband formed by Captain(bass and backing vocals), KING (singer), Arnell (battery) e Hud (keyboards, guitar, backing vocals).

Another step forward for the most NFT band ever

All good so far, except that the former is a rare one Mutant Apeand the others Bored Ape obviously coming from BYACthe project NFT most popular and probably the most profitable in the world. It sure is the most glam in circulation: the producers of the monkeys in question are the same who have followed the career, and here hold on tight, of BeyonceJames Fauntleroy, RihannaNas, Chauncey Hollis Jr and so on.

But that’s not all: 10:22 PMto whom we owe the idea of ​​the band formed by virtual monkeys (the Stratocaster itches, nda) has put together a team formed by 7 manufacturers record companies already winners of Grammy Awardin addition to a large handful of artists we imagine of equal caliber.

The operation is a very clear example of how broad the field of exploitation of commercial rights in the NFT field is: I am excited by the idea of ​​exploring all the opportunities that will arise from the agreement with Universal and 10:22 PM.

These are the words of Jimmy McNelisat the head of the project and that with the music monkeys on blockchain has already made interesting profits: after a muted start, the band would sell something like 5,000 NFT.

An experiment successful for now

Music on chain and hefty profits that obviously do not leave indifferent various subjects of the record industry. And today’s news, in addition to forgetting the guitars and basses of the (real) musicians and to whom we apologize for this, counts among the main actors Universal Music Groupcolossus not new to forays into the Web3.

The label has already given essay of knowing how to monetize with the figure of Frank Zappaand this is enough to re-enter the ranks in our opinion, following the law of retaliation in reverse: to bring the sacred monster back to life on metaverse compensates for the operation Kingshipalthough the project itself is laudable in other respects.

The popularity of pentagram monkeys can indeed push for Apecoincrypto linked to the project BYAC who recently flexed his muscles again after a period of relative calm, even strong of a change of internal structure that has sparked renewed enthusiasm able to tease the bull up to that dormant point.