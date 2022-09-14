Kim Kardashian’s partner reveals everything

Kris Jenner is going through an unprecedented scandal and has been accused of the worst. Her daughter’s ex-partner, Kim Kardashian, has revealed that the famous momager did leak a sex video of her daughter, which she also made her record three times to make it look good and be able to post it on social media. It all happened in 2007, when the now businesswoman rose to fame after a video with her boyfriend at the time Ray J. It has always been speculated that it was all a publicity stunt planned by Jenner, something that she has always denied, but now The singer has told the whole truth.

Ray J published on his social networks the alleged contract he signed in 2007 to record the famous sex videos. In addition, the singer attacked Kim Kardashian in the messages for pretending on her reality show to be affected by the leak of her video, when everything was a well-designed plan by her and her mother.. “You know what we did! Your mom was running this whole sex tape thing with Joe Francis and Vivid CEO Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to post the video with Vivid. All I did was agree. What are you trying to do?” to ruin me when you know I was just a player in this! You have to stop believing your own lies! I have to let the world know the truth because you’ve taken this too far now. I’m going to do whatever it takes to clean up. my name and show you how these people are demons,” said Ray J.

Facts don’t lie, the #Kardashians do. Proud of you Ray J for putting your kids first and not using them for a storyline. @KimKardashian @KrisJenner https://t.co/c9dPoW6I2G pic.twitter.com/94aW3sLWP5 — Shalon Renee (@shalonrenee) September 11, 2022

The idea that a mother could subject her own daughter to such humiliation is too far-fetched even for her. That is why Kris Jenner was invited to ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’, where she participated in a dynamic with a polygraph before which she denied having filtered those images and the video. Although the Kardashian matriarch got away with the test, Ray J also lashed out at John Grogan (who took the polygraph test), whom he called a fraud. “He’s not a polygraph examiner. He’s known quite accurately as the polygraph parasite. He’s been convicted of twenty-six counts of fraud and had his private investigator license taken away, and just became a world-renowned polygraph examiner.” “wrote the singer.

In his social networks, Kim Kardashian’s ex also revealed that he received $400,000 for the recording and subsequent leaking of the sex video. “I got 12.5%. Kim got 12.5%. She has the exact same contract as me, so when we go to court, guess what? They have to lift that because we have to see that,” she added. Despite the fact that 15 years have passed since that leak, the artist has shown his anger and has promised that he will do “everything necessary” to clear his name and that the world knows the truth about the intentions of Kris Jenner and the daughter of him Kim Kardashian.