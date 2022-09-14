Khloe Kardashian responds to the enemy who accuses her of not spending time with the children

Image Credit: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 38, sported a glamorous look on her Instagram on September 12, but some of the people in the comments section weren’t in favor of the TV personality. After the owner of Good American shared a series of photos from BeyoncéAt Khloe’s birthday party, an Instagram user went to the comments section to question Khloe’s parenting. “When do you spend time with your babies ??” the person asked as she apparently cast a subtle shadow, to which Khloe replied, “When they are awake baby doll”.

Despite the hater’s comments, Khloe’s 268 million followers turned to the comments section to show their support for the beautiful mom. An admirer wrote: “Wow !! Khloé you are ABSOLUTELY awesome ”, with another commented,“ Insanely gorgeous beyond ”. And we must say that we agree!

In the series of photos, Khloe wore Celia Kritharioti Couture from head to toe for the lavish birthday party. The ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and a fitted miniskirt. The Kardashians star completed the outfit with high-heeled boots embellished with matching crystals. And of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without makeup and a disco hairstyle! Koko rocked her blonde tresses into long, full retro waves with silver eyeshadow and a sleek nude lip. She also carried a shimmering mini handbag that matched her crystallized style of hers for the evening.

In one of the photos, Khloe posed next to Kim Kardashian41, and their friend, L’Antonio. Khloe titled this series of photos, “All Single Women,” making it clear that these three girls are single and ready to mingle! Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, showed her support for women by commenting on a single emoji with the eyes of the heart. Kim sported a sexy red animal print leotard with matching high-heeled pumps, while La La’s signature gold two-piece look with one-leg pants.

Single girls night comes just over a month after Khloe and her ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson31 years old, they welcomed their second child together on 5 August. In July, the representative of the blonde beauty confirmed that HollywoodLife that the former couple was expecting a child. “We can confirm True [Thompson] he will have a brother who was conceived in November, ”the spokesperson told us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family ”.

Tristan and Khloe began dating in 2016 and were continuously romantic until their final split in June 2021, according to Page six. They welcomed their daughter, True, 4, on April 12, 2018. Since then, the couple’s relationship has remained strictly co-parents in light of Tristan’s betrayal of Khloe, which Kim revealed in an episode of their show. Hulu, The Kardashians, on June 9.