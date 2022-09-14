We are in the middle of the month of Virgo: this means that there are only a few weeks left for the start of the new season. To meet autumn (2022) and the conclusion of another tour around the Sun, the advice is to focus on a new pair of shoes (or reinvented, yours or found in a vintage market). You can choose, according to the trends, between a couple of camperos (like the embroidered ones by Emily Ratajkowski or the decorated ones by Vic De Angelis) and a couple of high black boots: shiny, sexy and soaring, for them Kendall Jenner guarantees.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

SPOTTED: the ninth day of the ninth month of the year (2022), Kendall Jenner was spotted in Sherman Oaks, California on the set of a film production. Arriving in the middle of the morning, the model and owner of the Tequila 818 label immediately drew attention to her metropolitan Catwoman outfit. In a few minutes, photos of Kendall in California made the rounds of Instagram and she herself reposted the slide show of the @KendallssMeow page, revealing the brand of the black onesie, the boots with heels and every other accessory.

Fall 2022 shoes, Kendall Jenner’s black high boots are sexy

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“@Skims cat”, leading: “@balenciaga everything else”. These are the words shared by Kendall Jenner in the stories of 9 September. In the images that have broken the Internet in the last few hours, the American socialite wears a tight black jumpsuit that wraps her body, enhancing its statuary proportions. Also, to go to the Sherman Oaks, CA set, she chooses to wear the jumpsuit with a large Balenciaga bag from the line The Cagole made of black leather. Kendall completes the work with a pair of stiletto heel boots that change the look with grit and character. (Key-word) key shoes of autumn.