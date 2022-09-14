Kendall Jenner sports a front row look in Bottega Veneta

Kendall Jenner chooses Bottega Veneta at the US Open.

In New York, a concentration of events brought several celebs to the city, from Fashion Week to the US Open. The international tennis event has always fascinated many stars and gathers them in the most important arenas, to cheer for the most famous names on the scene. Fashion and sport intersect more and more and so all that remains is to peek at the outfits of the it-girls for new ideas for autumn.

Between one show and the next, it is Kendall Jenner (in Bottega Veneta) who takes the opportunity to visit the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, accompanied by her boyfriend Devin Booker. For the tennis finals, the model wore a front row look directly from the Bottega Veneta Fall / Winter 2022 collection, signed by the new creative director Matthieu Blazy.

The look with the inspo straight from the catwalk

Kendall was inspired by the Bottega Veneta fall winter 2022 fashion show to build her outfit, where the ivory dress embraces the statuesque physique by opening in a front slit to ensure movement to the fabric. Sports accessories are a must to attend a tennis final, so do not miss a blue Ralph Lauren cap with a softly knotted sweatshirt at the waist in the same shade that vaguely recalls the 90s.

Bottega Veneta fall winter 2022 Sardine Bag | Bottega Veneta fall winter 2022

The most important accessory of the look, however, is the Sardine Bag, a new design by Matthieu Blazy for the Italian maison with its typical weave, which features an elongated sardine in super chic gold as a handle. To complete the look, Jenner opted for a pair of minimal black sandals from the Olsen sisters’ brand, The Row, glasses by Gucci and a pair of gold earrings recalling Bottega Veneta’s sardine. A perfect outfit for the change of season that awaits us, to be ready at any intermediate temperature while always remaining super glamorous.

Also read: