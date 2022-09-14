Kendall Jenner says people have an inaccurate perception of her and her controversial family

Kendall Jenner he believes there are “so many false narratives” surrounding his family. Although the model achieved worldwide fame by starring in the reality show, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, she believes that the public has an inaccurate perception of her.

“There are so many false narratives [sobre nosotros]. Many people think they have understood you when they don’t know half of what you are. It may seem very unfair because I’m not like that. Sometimes that affects me. But then I look at myself in the mirror and say to myself: ‘I know who I am, so what does the rest matter? Everything else is just noise“, warned the mannequin.

The supermodel confessed that she felt “extremely overworked” in her twenties and admitted that taking a step back has done “wonders” for her.

During an appearance on the ‘On Purpose’ podcast, Kendall told host Jay Shetty: “When I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t quit until I was 24, and then I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I need to take a step back. There was a core of five years where I was extremely overworked, I wasn’t very happy.. I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in.”

Ultimately, Kendall decided to make her well-being her number one priority, so that shift in focus has transformed her life.

“I wasn’t happy anymore, so I had to put those limits on myself. I have to start saying no when I can and start prioritizing myself and my well-being. It made me feel wonderful“, finished the model.

