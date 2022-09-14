Jorge Sánchez’s play in the Champions League that goes around the world

Jorge Sanchez vs Liverpool

September 13, 2022 4:35 p.m.

Although the team of Ajax fell 2-1 on their visit to Anfield, the Mexican players of the Dutch team managed to show their best level to win the palms of the analysts who witnessed the match. Both Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez were important for the Liverpool de Klopp suffered until the end.

Although we have praised Álvarez’s performances with Ajax in the Champions League, we must make a point in the case of Jorge Sánchez, who also had a great performance. The Mexican winger came on as a substitute after Devyne Rensch’s injury, achieving 2 clearances and 2 of 3 wins.

Undoubtedly his best plays now are due to defensive work, as the Mexican winger was impenetrable against Luis Díaz who was constantly damaging said band. Although Sánchez played only 22 minutes of that match, he took the cake from the Dutch team by fulfilling his defensive duties.

Jorge Sánchez: his chance to be the undisputed starter

Without a doubt, Sánchez has fulfilled the opportunity presented, since the player was correct in the match against Liverpool. We will see if the Ajax coach opts for the Mexican for said band, since he was one of the star signings along with the Argentine midfielder Luis Ocampos.