Jimmy Korderas asks AEW to stop mentioning WWE

Since All Elite Wrestling began its journey in 2019, they have positioned themselves as the second company in the United States and WWE’s competition. In this context, it has been common for Tony Khan’s company to throw darts at his rival. From Cody Rhodes destroying a throne, The Young Bucks boasting of having pyrotechnics or several fighters criticizing her in her promos. However, the referee Jimmy Korderas thinks it is better that AEW stops mentioning WWE.

Dressed in a t-shirt from the defunct World Championship Wrestling, the official spoke in his latest video, Reffin’Rant, about the promo that MJF made on Dynamite, where he talked about Cody Rhodes, “The Game” Triple H or Nick Khan. He considered that mentioning the competition so much only makes the public focus their attention on itbeing one of the mistakes that WCW made 20 years ago.

“I know I’ve talked about this before, but I don’t want you to repeat the mistakes that others made from now on. Look, there was a lot of discussion about the MJF promo last Wednesday: Yes, he was fantastic on the microphone and he hit the nail on the head , but all those references to the other company and The Game and all those things. Turn your attention to the other company. Look, ignore the other team because it was one of the biggest mistakes of this company (WCW) when they were in competition with WWE. They did not ignore them, they did not stop mentioning them. Ignore them, focus on your business and grow your audience that way“.

Last Wednesday, Dynamite opened with the announcement of Tony Khan vacating the Trios Championships and the World Championship. After that, MJF came out, who hinted that perhaps he should go to WWE when his contract ends in 2024, just like his partner Cody Rhodes did. He also pointed out that the only Khan who matters works at the other company, referring to Nick Khan.

Korderas is a well-known referee in the world of Pro-Wrestling. He started his career in 1985 and two years later he signed with WWE, then the World Wrestling Federation. He stayed with the company until 2009, when he was fired from it. In 2013 he published a booklet about his career: “The Three Count-my life in stripes as a WWE referee”.

