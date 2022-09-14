Jennifer Lopez immediately agreed to record Meghan Trainor’s “Ain’t Your Mama”

Jennifer Lopez’s music draws inspiration from eclectic influences, such as reggae, ballroom and various genres of Latin music. “Ain’t Your Mama” fits perfectly. This is exactly why it is so surprising that the song was written without any involvement from her. It turns out that one of the main contributors to the song was none other than Meghan Trainor. So how did this catchy song get into Lopez’s hands? And how did Trainor feel about giving up?

Meghan Trainor originally wrote “Ain’t Your Mama” for her album before giving it to Jennifer Lopez.

Singers Jennifer Lopez (L) and Meghan Trainor attend Nick Jonas’ “Live In Concert” tour announcement and Billboard Music Awards After Party at The Mansion at MGM Grand on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Kevin Mazur / BMA2015 / WireImage

“Ain’t Your Mama” was written as a Trainor song from the beginning, reports Mic. Lopez’s future success was written as a feminist hymn, about preferring romantic partners who can take care of themselves. The plan was for the track to find a place on the singer’s “All That Bass” album. Thank you.

In the end, it just didn’t fit the flow of the album. Instead of letting the song languish, Epic Records encouraged Trainor to find him a home with other artists on the roster. He sent a message to Lopez, who was working on an album. She wanted to put her voice down as soon as possible.

The song became a club hit during the summer of 2016. It peaked at 76 on the Billboard Hot 100. But that hit, as well as the themes of the song itself, was overshadowed by controversy from the moment it fell.

Jennifer Lopez raged over Dr. Luke’s co-production credit on “Ain’t Your Mama”

Trainor, at this point a major pop star for several years, was the biggest name connected to “Ain’t Your Mama” besides Lopez herself. Unfortunately, as ET Online reports, the other credits on track have become a big deal. Six songwriters have been credited, including controversial producer Dr. Luke.

For the uninitiated, Dr. Luke was known for a sex abuse scandal involving Kesha and several other women. A few hours after “Ain’t Your Mama” debuted, a big backlash occurred. The Request: An explanation of why Lopez would be working with the tarnished producer.

“I texted her with the song and [Lopez] I had no idea, [about Dr. Luke’s involvement]Trainor explained. “He thought I did it by myself at my house, which a lot of people think because I do it.”

Thanks to Trainor, the lead singer of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” was protected from the growing backlash. There was no studio time with Lopez and Dr. Luke present. The producer had his hands on many pop songs until the mid-2010s, so in 2016 it was still not uncommon for unreleased tracks to have his name attached.

Trainor is behind many pop hits that even his fans may not be aware of

Trainor started in the music industry as a professional singer-songwriter. And even when her career focused on her pop celebrity, she went on to write a wide variety of songs. She sometimes she would pick up a trace of her that took her out of her comfort zone. But her habits of hers mostly meant that she had a lot of extra material that she couldn’t use on her own.

Billboard reports that this is why Trainor continues to be credited on the Billboard Hot 100 hits of others, despite having her career to worry about. She also agrees to stick around while her songs are recorded by other artists.

Trainor wrote “Sledgehammer,” the first top 40 hit for Fifth Harmony. He indulged his country music fandom by writing “Road Less Traveled” with Lauren Alaina. And he contributed both to songwriting and a vocal appearance in Jason Derulo’s “Painkiller.”

