Jennifer Lopez immediately agreed to record Meghan Trainor’s “Ain’t Your Mama”

Jennifer Lopez’s music draws inspiration from eclectic influences, such as reggae, ballroom and various genres of Latin music. “Ain’t Your Mama” fits perfectly. This is exactly why it is so surprising that the song was written without any involvement from her. It turns out that one of the main contributors to the song was none other than Meghan Trainor. So how did this catchy song get into Lopez’s hands? And how did Trainor feel about giving up?

Meghan Trainor originally wrote “Ain’t Your Mama” for her album before giving it to Jennifer Lopez.

jennifer lopez meghan trainer
Singers Jennifer Lopez (L) and Meghan Trainor attend Nick Jonas’ “Live In Concert” tour announcement and Billboard Music Awards After Party at The Mansion at MGM Grand on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Kevin Mazur / BMA2015 / WireImage

“Ain’t Your Mama” was written as a Trainor song from the beginning, reports Mic. Lopez’s future success was written as a feminist hymn, about preferring romantic partners who can take care of themselves. The plan was for the track to find a place on the singer’s “All That Bass” album. Thank you.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker