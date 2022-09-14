Jennifer Lawrence’s carefree advice to the actors of the prequel to The Hunger Games

SuzanneCollins saw his Hunger Games teen fantasy novels fuel a massive film franchise between 2012 and 2015. Jennifer Lawrence took the step and assumed the role of Katniss Everdeenthe long-suffering protagonist of the story.

Katniss volunteers to participate in The Hunger Games, the bloody competition where two participants from each of the Districts of panema they fight to the death. As her sister, Primrose, had been chosen as Tribute, Katniss replaces her.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The films did fairly well at the box office, further popularizing Collins’ literary saga. Finally, the author published a prequel in 2020 titled Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, which Lionsgate it did not take long to acquire to adapt to the big screen.

Francis Lawrence, who directed all but the first Hunger Games movie, will take over as director of the prequel.

The cast will be led by Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Lucy Gray Baird Y Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) as Coriolanus Snow in his youth.

The ribbon also features stars such as Peter Dinklage (Game of thrones) as Casca Highbottom either hunter schafer (Euphoria) as Tiger Snow.

During a chat with Film Updates At the Toronto International Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence wanted to give some advice to the actors of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.

“Oh, and the prequel? They are all going to have a good time. Just have fun, don’t worry about a thing“Commented the actress, who became Katniss Everdeen at the age of 20.

Jennifer Lawrence shares her advice for the cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’ pic.twitter.com/93EawXrA2e — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2022

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents slated for a theatrical release on November 17, 2023.

The film has the hard ballot to recover the pulse with the criticism that the last two installments of the main saga did not finish winning.